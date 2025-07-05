Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Stephen Coniglio, Jackson Archer, Jy Farrar. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Sunday July 6, 11.15am ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Southport at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday July 5, 12.05pm AEST

James Tunstill starred as Brisbane fell to a 30-point loss to Southport on Saturday.

Tunstill, who has played two games at AFL level this year, had 34 disposals, eight clearances and kicked two goals in the loss.

Luke Beecken again found plenty of the ball on his way to 25 disposals, while Brandon Ryan had 21 touches, 16 hitouts and eight clearances.

Reece Torrent (20 disposals and eight tackles), Deven Robertson (23 and seven clearances) and Sam Marshall (22) were also good.

Veteran Conor McKenna kicked two goals from his 15 disposals and Bruce Reville gathered 20 touches and seven clearances.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Carlton at Ikon Park, Saturday July 5, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Carlton at Ikon Park, Saturday July 5, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Gold Coast at Windy Hill, Saturday July 5, 1.05pm AEST

Elijah Tsatas was in fine form for Essendon's VFL side in Saturday's 14-point loss to Gold Coast gathering 34 disposals, 13 of them clearances.

Young ruckman Vigo Visentini also performed well on his return to state league level after a senior debut, dominating the ruck with 49 hitouts and five clearances to go with 15 disposals.

Saad El-Hawli was busy with 21 touches and will come under scrutiny for a senior recall.

Matt Guelfi (10 touches) and Archer Day-Wicks (12) shared team-highs of six tackles and two goals, with Alwyn Davey Jnr and mid-season recruit Liam McMahon also kicking two goals apiece.

Fellow mid-season pickup Oskar Smart slotted one major score from 15 disposals, Rhys Unwin kicked one goal from 12 touches and Jye Menzie hit the scoreboard with one from nine disposals.

Teenage key forward prospect Kayle Gerreyn also kicked a goal.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v East Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday July 5, 1.10pm AWST

Speedster Jeremy Sharp racked up plenty of disposals in his first WAFL hitout since 2019, while James Aish also pushed his case for a senior return as Peel lost further touch with the top five.

Sharp, who was dropped a fortnight ago, gathered 29 disposals, six marks and five tackles in a strong performance in the middle.

Aish had 25 touches, eight marks and one tackle.

Back-up ruck Liam Reidy was solid again with 18 disposals, 30 hitouts and a goal, with young defender Josh Draper also busy with 20 disposals and six marks.

Jack Delean booted a goal from 10 touches, while Sam Sturt returned to the field following a persistent knee injury with 10 disposals and three tackles.

Father-son recruit Jaren Carr (18 disposals), Quinton Narkle (16), Brandon Walker (15) and Charlie Nicholls (10) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday July 6, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Gold Coast at Windy Hill, Saturday July 5, 1.05pm AEST

Round 22, 2023 was the last time Jy Farrar played senior football, but he has kept himself in the picture for a recall with four goals from 14 disposals in Gold Coast's 14-point win over Essendon on Saturday.

Another Sun on the fringes, Nick Holman, kicked two goals from 25 disposals, while exciting first-year player Leo Lombard kicked one from 28 touches.

Alex Davies was his side's biggest ballwinner with 31 disposals, with former captain David Swallow gathering 30 as well as laying a game-high eight tackles and kicking one goal.

Malcolm Rosas (22 touches, nine clearances), Cooper Bell (nine touches), Zak Evans (11) and Jake Rogers (11) each kicked one goal.

Veteran Sean Lemmens was busy with 20 disposals.

Other senior Suns in action included Ben Jepson (11 disposals) and Lachlan Gulbin (12).

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Greater Western Sydney at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday July 5, 12.05pm AEST

Stephen Coniglio made his return from injury in Greater Western Sydney's 19-point win over Werribee on Saturday.

Coniglio, whose last AFL game was in round three, had 25 disposals, four clearances and six tackles.

Jacob Wehr impressed for the Giants with 27 disposals, nine tackles, eight clearances and two goals.

Dropped from the senior side, ruck Nick Madden had a big game with 22 disposals, 42 hitouts and eight clearances.

Toby McMullin (17 disposals, 13 tackles and a goal), Josh Fahey (21) and Jack Ough (21) were also good.

Phoenix Gothard kicked 2.2 from 13 disposals, Harrison Oliver had 17 disposals and Wade Derksen had 15 touches.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sandringham at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday July 6, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Coburg at Casey Fields, Sunday July 6, 2.35pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v North Melbourne at Mission Whitten Oval, Friday July 4, 4.05pm AEST

Jackson Archer's frustrating injury run continued in North Melbourne's 16-point loss to Footscray on Friday.

Archer has had a difficult season and suffered an ankle injury in a tackle early in the second quarter at Mission Whitten Oval.

Geordie Payne was relentless for the Kangaroos and had 17 tackles – 10 more than the next best on the ground – to go with 14 disposals and two goals.

Callum Coleman-Jones (18 disposals and 17 hitouts) was solid and Zac Banch kicked two goals from his 16 touches.

Eddie Ford kicked one goal from 18 disposals, Matt Whitlock had 17 touches and Cooper Trembath kicked a major from his 10.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Norwood at Alberton Oval, Sunday July 6, 1.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday July 6, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sandringham at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday July 6, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Northern Bullants at Tramway Oval, Saturday July 5, 1.05pm AEST

Defender Ben Paton was rock-solid down in Sydney's surprise seven-point loss to the previously winless Northern Bullants.

Paton finished with 33 disposals and 10 marks and even pushed forward to slot a goal.

In the ruck, Peter Ladhams was dominant, amassing 26 disposals, 26 hitouts and a game-high 11 clearances in a standout performance.

Out-of-favour midfielder Oliver Florent (20 disposals, four clearances) was solid, while Corey Warner (29 disposals, three clearances, one goal) continued his push for a recall after another prolific performance.

Developing ruck Will Green (17 hitouts) and first-year forward Jesse Dattoli (eight disposals) each kicked two goals, while forward Caiden Cleary was busy with 18 disposals, seven tackles and four clearances.

Tom Hanily (11 disposals, one goal), Blake Leidler (17, eight marks) and Patrick Snell (16, five) found plenty of the footy, while untried trio Indhi Kirk (15 disposals, six marks), Ned Bowman (10), and Riak Andrew (seven) were also in action.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v West Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Saturday July 5, 2.30pm AWST

Matt Owies returned from a calf injury with a bang, booting four goals in West Coast's 30-point win over Subiaco.

Also playing his first game back from a hamstring issue, premiership defender Tom Cole was busy with 16 disposals and four tackles.

Midfielder Tom Gross continued his outstanding run of form, racking up 29 disposals, nine marks, six tackles and seven inside 50s in a dominant display, while fellow midfielder Campbell Chesser (23 disposals, five marks) was also influential.

Up forward, Noah Long proved dangerous, kicking three goals to go with 15 disposals and eight marks, with rookie forward Jacob Newton (13 disposals, five tackles) contributing two majors.

Forward Jack Petruccelle (15 disposals, five tackles, one goal) and defender Rhett Bazzo (15 disposals, eight marks) found themselves in the thick of the action, but Jayden Hunt (14 disposals) was relatively quiet after being omitted from the senior side.

The Eagles' developing ruck stocks shared the duties, with Coen Livingstone (17 disposals, 16 hitouts) and Harry Barnett (16 hitouts) strong. Versatile tall Archer Reid kicked one goal from his 11 touches and had seven hitouts in a back-up ruck role.

Lucca Grego (16 disposals), Callum Jamieson (13), Loch Rawlinson (12), Harvey Johnston (11) and Hamish Davis (nine disposals, one goal) were other AFL-listed Eagles in action.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v North Melbourne at Mission Whitten Oval, Friday July 4, 4.05pm AEST

Anthony Scott dominated as Footscray recorded a 16-point win over North Melbourne on Friday.

Scott was the star of the show at the Mission Whitten Oval, gathering 36 disposals to go with 10 clearances, five tackles and a goal.

Mid-season recruit Michael Sellwood (28 disposals and six tackles) also impressed.

Luke Cleary (27 disposals and seven marks) and Jedd Busslinger (23 and eight) found plenty of the ball.

Lachlan Smith (15 disposals and 41 hitouts) dominated in the ruck, Oskar Baker had 28 touches and kicked a goal and youngster Josh Dolan had 21 and also booted a major.

Veteran defender Liam Jones (18 disposals), Buku Khamis (12 and two goals) and Ryan Gardner (17) were also in action.