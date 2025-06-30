St Kilda and Sandringham will end their VFL alignment at the end of the season

Sandringham Zebras players are seen ahead of VFL round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA will field its own VFL side in 2026 after ending its alignment with the Sandringham Zebras.

The Saints have cited the need for "consistent player development strategies" as a crucial factor in the split.

"The Saints are now entering a critical phase in our men’s list build and broader club growth. It is crucial we have full control and oversight of our men’s VFL program to ensure consistent player development strategies, alignment in game plan, and list management," Saints CEO Carl Dilena said.

"We also want to continue investing in our people. Full ownership of our VFL team creates greater opportunities for staff development and internal progression.

"This shift will also allow for more matches to be played at RSEA Park, which not only holds strong cultural significance for our club but is equipped with AFL-grade technology and facilities that will support the VFL program."

Max King in action during VFL round seven, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The alignment, which began in 2009, will continue for the rest of 2025, with seven rounds remaining in the VFL home and away season. The Zebras sit second-last on the VFL ladder, with one win, one draw and 10 losses so far in the season.

Former St Kilda player and current Saints development coach Brendon Goddard is currently the head coach of Sandringham.

The partnership between Sandringham's VFLW and St Kilda's AFLW sides will continue into 2026.

Brendon Goddard speaks to his Sandringham players during VFL round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sandringham will also field a standalone VFL side from 2026, joining clubs without an AFL affiliate in Williamstown, Werribee, Preston, Port Melbourne, Frankston and Southport.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Saints v Hawks HERE

"We look forward to engaging with our local football communities, clubs and leagues to build a competitive Bayside playing list for 2026 and beyond," Sandringham CEO Mark Wheeler said.

"We are ready for the challenge that lies ahead but can’t lose focus on the remaining 2025 season for both our VFL and VFLW teams, which is business as usual regarding list selections, coaching and support from St Kilda."