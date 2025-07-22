Iconic Marvel moments (L-R): Jason McCartney is chaired off by teammates after announcing his retirement, James Hird hugs a fan after kicking the matchwinner, Glenn Archer and Wayne Carey confront each other. Pictures: AFL Photos

THIS YEAR, Marvel Stadium is celebrating its 25th birthday.

Since the start of the 2000 season, the venue at Docklands - which has gone through numerous guises over a quarter of a century - has hosted more than 1100 AFL games as well as plenty of other sporting and musical events.

GALLERY The history of Marvel Stadium in pictures



To celebrate the venue's 25th anniversary, which will be marked during the Essendon v Western Bulldogs game on Friday night, we're taking a look back on the highs and lows of the stadium's history.

Today, we're looking back at the 10 best individual moments at the venue and make sure you return on Thursday when we'll count down the 10 best ever games.

Learn More 02:36

10) Cyril Rioli's Goal of the Year, round 7, 2009

Hawthorn great Cyril Rioli had plenty of jaw-dropping moments during his 189-game career and this goal stands as one of his greatest. After forcing a turnover at half-forward, Rioli gathered the ball before dancing around three Bombers opponents and handballing to teammate Chance Bateman. He received it back immediately before bursting forward and nailing the shot from 40m out on the run in an epic piece of play that would be one of the most memorable goals of Rioli's excellent career.

Learn More 00:59

9) Bobby Hill's Mark of the Year, round 14, 2024

Bobby Hill booted five goals in this game, but it's his breathtaking leap that stole the headlines as Collingwood fought back from 54 points down to grab a one-point win over North Melbourne. Late in the third quarter, Jack Crisp kicked the ball to the top of the goal square where Hill launched himself high above Kangaroos Jackson Archer and Charlie Comben, and teammate Billy Frampton, to haul in what Fox Footy commentator Anthony Hudson described as a 'marvellous creation'. Hill later beat out fellow Pie Jamie Elliott and Roo Zane Duursma to win the Mark of the Year, pocketing $50,000 for his trouble.

Learn More 00:34

8) Kevin Sheedy's controversial gesture, round 15, 2000

Continuing a fierce rivalry between the Bombers and Eagles from the time, Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy was fined for a gesture towards Mitchell White during a game in 2000. Mark Johnson was apparently felled by White, leading to Sheedy making a throat slitting gesture towards the Eagle at half-time. Sheedy was later fined $7500, with this moment coming seven years after his famous jacket wave following a win over West Coast.

Bombers coach Kevin Sheedy gestures to Mitchell White. Picture: AFL Photos

7) Brett Burton's Mark of the Year, round 22, 2009

'That's one of the marks of the century!' Brett 'The Birdman' Burton left it until the final round of the 2009 home and away season to produce a legendary mark, leading commentator Dwayne Russell to utter the aforementioned words. In just his fifth game back after a knee reconstruction, the 31-year-old Burton soared over a pack of four players to haul in the spectacular grab, earning him the AFL's Mark of the Year. It was one of many high-flying Burton moments but arguably his greatest ever leap.

Learn More 01:09

6) Wayne Carey v North Melbourne, round 6, 2003

Things got pretty heated when ex-Kangaroos champion Wayne Carey took on his old side for the first time after switching to Adelaide. Carey kicked four goals as the Crows recorded a comprehensive victory, but the only thing people remember from the match is his fiery clash with former teammate Glenn Archer. A little over a year after sparking chaos at the club when it was revealed he had an affair with teammate Anthony Stevens' wife, Carey returned to face his old side and those he had betrayed. There was some early tension, but things intensified in the second quarter when Stevens, and then Archer, set their sights on Carey. Stevens lined him up as Carey found the ball on the wing, before Archer and Carey briefly shaped up to each other after a ferocious tackle. The pro-Roos crowd booed every time their former hero went near the ball, but Carey had the last laugh as his side went on to win by 54 points.

Learn More 00:43

5) Mark LeCras kicks 12, round 16, 2010

Fans of both sides were treated to a smorgasbord of highlights from Mark LeCras as he slotted a career-best 12 goals to steer the Eagles to victory over Essendon. It was a near flawless performance from LeCras, with his 12.2 coming from 22 possessions and 12 marks. He had four goals on the board by quarter-time, seven by the half, and reached double digits just 18 minutes into the third term. His 11th came from a brilliant snap five minutes into the final term, which earned a Goal of the Year nomination, and he capped it off with a trademark set shot with less than four minutes remaining on the clock. To this day, LeCras' haul remains the most goals kicked in a game by any player at Docklands.

Learn More 02:39

4) James Hird's epic moment, round three, 2004

James Hird gave one Bombers fan a moment he'll never forget when he embraced him from over the fence after kicking the matchwinning goal against West Coast, capping off a tumultuous week off-field for the skipper. Hird made headlines in the lead up to the game after his extraordinary public criticism of the umpiring in the Bombers' previous match, which resulted in a $20,000 fine. But the off-field controversy didn't hamper his on-field brilliance, and with scores tied in the dying moments, Hird gathered a handball from Marcus Bullen and kicked a curling shot from the boundary to give Essendon the lead. He was unstoppable in the frenetic final quarter, collecting 15 disposals and kicking two goals to finish the game with 34 touches, eight clearances and three majors.

Learn More 03:34

3) Franklin and Fev chase the century, round 22, 2008

It was the ultimate race to 100 goals. At one end, Hawthorn superstar Lance Franklin on 98 goals. At the other, Carlton champion Brendan Fevola on 92. It took until four minutes left to play in the first quarter before Buddy booted his first, and he reached the century after marking a lace-out kick from Cyril Rioli 25m out from goal on a slight angle just a couple of minutes later as fans flooded the ground to celebrate. Franklin would finish with four goals for the match to win the Coleman Medal and become the first player since Tony Lockett in 1988 to kick 100 goals in a home and away season. But there was heartbreak for Fev, who was held goalless in the first half but slammed on seven goals after the main break to fall agonisingly short of his own ton. Alastair Clarkson famously flooded players back as the Hawks controlled possession in the dying stages to leave the Blues star stranded on 99 goals for the year.

Learn More 22:32

2) Gary Moorcroft's mark, round 14, 2001

One of the smallest men in the AFL, arguably no one in footy has ever reached the heights Gary Moorcroft did on July 6, 2001. Playing deep in the goal square as Essendon surged forward from a centre clearance, Moorcroft quickly read the flight of a Scott Lucas kick and, with a few quick steps, set himself for a leap and climb on his hapless Bulldogs opponent, Brad Johnson. It resulted in arguably the greatest mark ever taken and the images taken from side on - with Moorcroft almost horizontal as he floated five foot in the air, holding the ball above his head - are iconic.

Learn More 01:41

1) Jason McCartney's return, round 11, 2003

Jason McCartney's actions after the 2002 Bali bombings were nothing short of inspirational. Recovering from second degree burns to over 50 per cent of his body and a harrowing fight for life, McCartney defied the odds to take the field just 237 days later. Playing in a long-sleeved jumper and thick gloves to protect his skin, McCartney had his moment in the last quarter. A strong mark and composed goal was met with a thunderous response from the crowd, then he handed off what would be the match-winner late as the Kangaroos went on to win by three points. What few realised was this would be his farewell, but in a raw post-match interview on the ground, McCartney gathered his thoughts and announced his retirement to the masses. "I think I've used up every inch of my determination through my fitness and mental effort, and I find it fitting now that I'll hang the boots up as of tonight and I'll go out on a great note. Because I'm spent, it's been a tough time, but that's enough for me." It completed one of the most iconic football stories ever.

Learn More 04:53

The history of Marvel Stadium in pictures Take a look back on the highs and lows of Marvel Stadium, from its construction in the late 1990s, the controversy with the turf, its numerous name and ownership changes and much, much more.