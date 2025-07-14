The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 18 games are in

Tristan Xerri (left) is confronted by Max Gawn during North Melbourne's loss to Melbourne in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri has been handed a three-game ban for the strike that left Melbourne's Tom Sparrow concussed in the last quarter of the Demons' win over the Kangaroos on Sunday.

And West Coast star Harley Reid has been fined $10,000 ($6,250 with an early plea) for his third tripping offence after sending Port Adelaide's Travis Boak sprawling during the Eagles' loss to the Power.

In the most serious incident arising from Sunday's matches, Sparrow gathered the ball at a stoppage in North Melbourne's forward line before Xerri's left arm struck him across the face.

The Demons midfielder was knocked out and fell heavily to the ground. Teammates including captain Max Gawn remonstrated angrily with Xerri, before play was stopped for several minutes as Sparrow was treated and carried from the field on a medi-cart.

The Match Review Office assessed the incident as high contact, severe impact and careless conduct, resulting in a three-game suspension.

Xerri's absence leaves North short of established rucks for the next three matches, with Callum Coleman-Jones the likely candidate to step up in coming fixtures against Sydney (SCG), Geelong (Marvel Stadium) and St Kilda (Marvel Stadium).

Tristan Xerri and his North Melbourne teammates leave the MCG after their loss to Melbourne in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Reid's eventful day at Adelaide Oval ended with another fine, while his verbal sparring partner Jason Horne-Francis can accept a $1000 fine with an early plea for striking opponent Jack Hutchinson.