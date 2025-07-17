IF Damo was once drinking the Ross Lyon Kool-Aid ... THEN

Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2025 .. and Damo's got plenty on his mind

IF ...

Jordon Butts' absence with a punctured lung is going to be problematic ...

THEN ...

the Crows of 2025 just seem to find a way. Building very, very nicely. Can dream big from here.

IF ..

Zac Bailey has been in at least equal-career best form this year ...

THEN ...

he's a massive out for the Lions in round 19's Friday night lights against the Western Bulldogs. Bruce Reville gets a call-up. What an opportunity.

IF ...

Sam Walsh has a hot spot in his foot and will be missing at least two more matches ...

THEN ...

given his history of serious injury, I wonder if we will actually see him play again this year. And I also wonder if the Cats will make a massive, official play for him in the upcoming trade period.

IF ...

the key backs are Moore and Dean for an assignment against Treacy, Amiss and Voss, as well as the floating Jackson ...

THEN ...

good luck. Howe is a massive out.

IF ...

the normally resilient Bombers supporters can't be bothered watching their team now that the bottom has fallen out of the season ...

THEN ...

how exciting for the competition that they have another three locked-in Friday night matches this season. They are unwatchable in their injury-riddled state, and we're somehow being forced to watch them in previously prestigious primetime.

IF ...

there are doubters ...

THEN ...

I'm still a believer. A very big one. They're very exciting when they're 'on'. Jackson, Treacy, Brayshaw, Serong, Bolton. And maybe the best of the lot, Young, has been named to return from injury, against the raging flag favourite Collingwood at the 'G on Sunday. Tipping an upset here, a Dockers win.

IF ...

it's been on-off-on when it comes to high-end form outcomes for Tyson Stengle in his three completed seasons as a Cat ...

THEN ...

to this point of 2025 he's trending toward 'off'. To this stage, nowhere near the levels of the 53 and 46 goals per season in 2022 and 2024. There's still time for impact, and he's back in the team for Sunday's game against St Kilda.

IF ...

Mac Andrew lacked class in taunting Riley Thilthorpe when the Suns defeated the Crows in round four ...

THEN ...

so what. Footballers play on the edge. And it has set up one of the most anticipated one-on-one match-ups of the season. Can't wait for the last game of round 19.

IF ...

the Giants were methodical on Thursday night ...

THEN ...

they needed to make more of the luxury of playing Essendon. The 48-point margin should have been double that. Of the nine teams fighting for the eight finals spots, they still boast the lowest percentage.

IF ...

Mitch Lewis didn't play a game in his first season (2017) as a listed Hawk, just two in 2018 and only 68 after that in a total of nine seasons ...

THEN ...

he's one of the unluckier players of his time. Seriously adversely smashed by injury. Back for Saturday's game in Launceston against Port. Really hope he doesn't get injured again, as he's always, somehow, maintained a smile on his face and a positive outlook despite the unfair adversity.

IF ...

Jake Melksham has booted 14 goals from the past three matches and is on track for a career-best season-goal tally ...

THEN ...

it's fact he's in career best form. Will be 34 by the time the 2025 season is finished. Will definitely be playing in 2026. Wonder if it will be with Melbourne.

IF ...

North stays in 16th place this year ...

THEN ...

what a sad and embarrassing state. Last or second-last for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, currently third-last in 2025. And no 2025 first-round national draft pick due to a 'genius' move to trade it out during last year's draft. Clarko's personal coaching record is not much better. 15th and 14th in his final two seasons at Hawthorn, 2020 and 2021. Then 17th, 17th and now 16th at the Roos. They're good at words, North. But not action.

IF ...

the Power have upset the Hawks in their past two matches, a courageous win in last year's epic semi-final and an emotional victory in Gather Round in April ...

THEN ...

good luck on Saturday in Launceston. Rozee, Rioli, Horne-Francis all out.

IF ...

some feared the Tigers wouldn't win even one match in 2025 ...

THEN ...

the fact they've secured four, the same amount as North Melbourne, is borderline extraordinary. And with a Saturday night game against the only team below them on the ladder, it could very easily become five. And 16th-placed North Melbourne awaits in round 23.

IF ...

I once, like seemingly dozens of others, was always prepared to drink the Ross Lyon Kool-Aid ...

THEN ...

I'm spitting it out now. And when you're not affected by that powerful drink, you simply see a very ordinary football team. Just two wins from the past 13 matches. Lots of words and deflections, very little meaningful action.

IF ...

the 37-year-old, 418-gamer Scott Pendlebury is the standout AFL 'playing coach' ...

THEN ...

the 23-year-old, 97-gamer Errol Gulden is closing hard. What an extraordinary footballer. Surely he will be captain next year.

IF ...

Harley regularly loses his mind and composure, can occasionally give the bird to a supporter, sometimes butchers the footy, concedes way too many free kicks, presents physically in slightly less than ideal condition, and can at times recklessly and dangerously throw out his leg at an opponent ...

THEN ...

I couldn't care one bit. He's 20. He's desperate to win. He wears his heart on his sleeve. He's playing for a dreadfully performing football club. And he's prepared to regularly show emotion in an otherwise emotionless and boring club. He's playing more than OK. Cut him some slack.

IF ...

Bevo is the most stubborn person in football and has been at his stubborn best in 2025 in refusing to play three key backs – even last round, against the one team, Adelaide, which demanded he play three key backs ...

THEN ...

he's clearly second-guessed himself for round 19's Friday night lights match. He's named three key backs against Brisbane, which only has two key forwards. Panic? Or an erosion of stubbornness? We'll find out tonight.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the fear going into Thursday night's Essendon-GWS game was that it was going to be unwatchable ...

THEN ...

the fear was very, very, very real. And clearly, Bombers supporters felt so, too. It looked like a COVID-era crowd, as in, there was next to no one watching at Marvel Stadium. I've never felt this before in an AFL season, but the only reason I stayed watching after the first 10 minutes was because I needed to talk about it on AFL Daily first thing Friday morning. Fixturing in the 2025 season has been horrendous, and there are somehow three more marquee slots to come for the hopeless and hapless Bombers. There are solutions, such as fixture flexing. It is not too late to make change. But we operate in a world of conservatism.