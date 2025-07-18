You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

George Wardlaw in action during North Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The VFL action kicks off on Friday afternoon as Greater Western Sydney looks to maintain its place in the top four when it travels to Windy Hill to face Essendon. Saturday's matches include a huge clash between Brisbane and Footscray, while Geelong and Collingwood feature in a primetime slot at Mission Whitten Oval.

Williamstown hosts top-of-the-ladder Box Hill on Sunday afternoon, while Casey takes on Carlton in a crunch match that could decide finals spots.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

It's the penultimate home and away round in the VFLW competition, with Essendon (v Sandringham) and Darebin (v Carlton) hoping to pinch a spot in the top six. Casey won't have it easy against ladder leader North Melbourne Werribee, while Williamstown v Box Hill also looms as a huge match-up.

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game