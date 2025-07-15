CARLTON'S Adam Cerra has copped a heavier fine for making careless contact with an umpire, while Brisbane's Zac Bailey and North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri had their bans upheld.
Cerra was fined $5500 after a fourth offence within a two-year period, lower than what the AFL asked for ($6250) but higher than the Blues' request ($5000).
Brisbane failed in its bid to have Bailey's one-match suspension for rough conduct overturned.
And North was unable to successfully appeal Xerri's three-game suspension for striking Melbourne's Tom Sparrow.