Recap the blog as we took you through the cases involving Adam Cerra, Zac Bailey and Tristan Xerri

Tristan Xerri (left) is confronted by Max Gawn during North Melbourne's loss to Melbourne in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S Adam Cerra has copped a heavier fine for making careless contact with an umpire, while Brisbane's Zac Bailey and North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri had their bans upheld.

Cerra was fined $5500 after a fourth offence within a two-year period, lower than what the AFL asked for ($6250) but higher than the Blues' request ($5000).

Brisbane failed in its bid to have Bailey's one-match suspension for rough conduct overturned.

And North was unable to successfully appeal Xerri's three-game suspension for striking Melbourne's Tom Sparrow.