Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 19 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Tristan Xerri and his North Melbourne teammates leave the MCG after their loss to Melbourne in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S a tough week for Fantasy coaches.

A suspension for Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $949,000) and a season-ending knee injury for Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $941,000) are top of the list of priorities.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

It's left coaches searching for options, with Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1,186,000) and Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $922,000) the most traded in players.

Also, check out Roy's Fantasy stocktake for who to buy and sell here.

And read Calvin's Fantasy ready for the best captains, trade targets and draft options here.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.