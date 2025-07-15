Lachie Whitfield in action during the R18 match between GWS and Geelong at Engie Stadium on July 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN A TIME of need, it was no surprise that it was The Bont, Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1.02M), who emerged from the telephone booth to save disaster. As teams seemingly crumbled around him, the superstar Dog pulled out a game for the ages with 37 disposals, eight marks and 12 tackles for a season-high 166. It came off the back of his previous season-high of 133 in round 17, so he has certainly hit his straps for the run home.

The tackle counts were up, possibly thanks to Josh Dunkley's (MID, $950,000) wise words during the week regarding the interpretation of a tackle, but for whatever reason it occurred, the results were eye-catching. Players who filled six of the top seven scoring positions for the week laid 10+ tackles, including Dunks who had a season-high 13 of his own.

OK, let's cut to the case … we are in a world of hurt. In case you were starting to feel a bit comfortable in 'luxury trade' period, the Fantasy Gods stepped in to ensure there is none of that. Where to start? Injures to popular stars Nic Martin (FWD/DEF, $941,000) and a $105K price fall, Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $1,02M), down $41K, and Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $747,000) and the suspension of Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $949,000) who dropped $50K, and hopefully has some luck at the Tribunal. Adam Cerra (MID, $949,000) owners surely have nothing to worry about after his accidental umpire contact, but it's still a worry, until officially ruled out.

Who would have thought bench depth would play such a vital role at this time of year? And the added concern is a number of popular players also looked due for a rest, or dare I say it to be dropped after shocking performances on the weekend, none more so that Matt Kennedy (MID, $966,000) who recorded just six possessions and 30 points after being squeezed out of the midfield.

Hopefully you either dodged the bullets, which will see you climb the ranks, or your bench has the depth to at least field a heartbeat this round.

MOST TRADED IN

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1.19M)

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $922,000)

Jack Macrae (FWD/MID, $947,000)

Lloyd Meek (RUCK, $988,000)

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1.09M)

MOST TRADED OUT

Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $941,000)

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $949,000)

Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $1.02M)

Jason Horne Francis (MID/FWD, $747,000)

Zak Johnson (MID, $505,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID $564,000) +$75,000

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,02M) +$71,000

Darcy Wilmot (DEF, $733,000) +$69,000

Lloyd Meek (RUCK, $988,000) +$68,000

Mani Liddy (MID, $424,000) +$67,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $941,000) -$105,000

Matt Kennedy (FWD/MID, $966,000) -$84,000

Caleb Windsor (MID/DEF, $477,000) -$64,000

James Trezise (DEF/MID, $436,000) -$62,000

Bailey Dale (DEF, $903,000) -$58,000

Bailey Dale in action during the R18 match between Western Bulldogs and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on July 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Cooper Harvey (FWD, $405,000) -5

Mani Liddy (MID, $424,000) -3

Matt Jefferson (FWD, $242,000) -1

Lachlan Blakiston (RUCK, $271,000) 0

Jobe Shanahan (FWD, $361,000) 1

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Matt Kennedy (FWD/MID, $966,000) 167

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1.09M) 152

Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $1.19M) 151

Bailey Dale (DEF, $903,000) 143

Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $1.02M) 140

Max Gawn in action during the R18 match between Melbourne and North Melbourne at the MCG on July 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1,19M): There were people calling for The Traders to remove the Ruck Pig's snout. There were people abusing The Traders for recommending trading Grundy in a few weeks ago. One of many receipts: "If one 'Trader' does the ridiculous Gawn to Grundy trade you'd reckon they all will. And take heaps of mug punters with them… well done." Well, the mugs are being joined by thousands, and rightly so. The Pig is averaging 127 in his last five and is about to face the Roos … possibly without Xerri. It's no wonder he is the most popular trade target this week. Some content creators are just ahead of the game, I guess.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $922,000): The bargain selection of the week is the Giants' hard-running defender. He is down a whopping $224K since the start of the season and returned to the field last week against the Cats with an impressive 120 from 32 disposals and 11 marks. He has a great fixture for the remainder of the year, starting with the Bombers this week!

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,02M): The Dogs skipper is in season best form with scores of 133 and 166 in his last two games which leaves him with a BE of just 49 to reinforce his value. You would expect it to be tough going at stoppages this week with Dunks keeping a close eye on him but he has some great match-ups on the run home and will be a required player during Fantasy Finals.

Lloyd Meek (RUCK, $988,000): If you already have the Ruck Pig, or don't have the funds to get him, the big Hawk is in some fine form himself. He is coming off scores of 138 and 136 and is carrying a five-game average of 115 which leaves him with a BE of 58 leading into a nice match-up with the Power in Launceston. His draw in the last few weeks is more favourable than his run home, but I love the fact he tackles, as we saw last week with 13.

Lloyd Meek ahead of the R18 match between Hawthorn and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on July 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Parker (MID/FWD $862,000): With forced trades in the forward line and slim pickings as trade options, the veteran is putting his hand up as a genuine option. He is in great form with scores of 102, 85, 107, 94 and 102 in his last five and he is going into a game against his former team who he scored a season-high 113 on in round four. He has a BE of 70 and some soft match-ups on the run home.

STOCKS DOWN

Nic Martin (DEF/FWD $941,000): A devastating blow for the star Bomber, going down with an ACL after playing 14 per cent TOG and scoring 18. He is obviously the No.1 traded out player this week given his popularity and the salt in the wound is the $105K price fall. His season finished with an average of 97.

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $949,000): Clear tray 3! The big fella has challenged his suspension at the Tribunal, so watch this space! Even if he gets off, some may choose to leave the trade to Grundy given his five-game average of 85 following his season-low 58 on the weekend. In all reality however, not many coaches have luxury trades this week, so if he gets off, he will likely be a hold with some nice match-ups on the run home… apart from this week vs the Swans.

Jason Horne-Francis (FWD/MID, $747,000): The 22-year-old looked to be a great trade in option this week, that was until a foot injury was confirmed and requiring surgery. He had a great game against the Eagles with 112 from 27 possessions and three goals but unfortunately, he needs to go.

Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $1.02M): It will be a close watch on the Power skipper's hand injury leading into the trip to Tassie. He was subbed out on just 58 against the Eagles and will be a test regarding his availability against the Hawks. Obviously, given the issues most teams face, he is a hold if he plays, despite likely to be below his best if he does take the field.

Matthew Kennedy (MID/FWD, $966,000): Whether some teams miraculously have luxury trades available, think he will be dropped or are just sending a message through a rage trade, the highly owned Dog is among the most traded out players. In whole, he has had a great season, which includes a nine-week stretch of triple-figure scores but coaches are still in shock regarding his weekend performance of 30 points from six possessions. He now has a BE of 167.

