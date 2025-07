The Western Bulldogs look dejected after a loss to Adelaide in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich and Sarah Olle look ahead to round 19.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- A lesser-light Docker takes the spotlight

- How the Giants celebrated gun half-back Lachie Whitfield

- What do the Hawks do to get James Sicily back to his best?

- Are the Bulldogs flat-track bullies?

- The Demons' great support of Daniel Turner

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts