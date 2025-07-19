Demons coach Simon Goodwin has backed defender Steven May after his big hit on Blues forward Francis Evans

Steven May looks on during Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

REGARDLESS of Match Review findings, Steven May will miss Melbourne's clash with St Kilda next week after he suffered a concussion in the dying minutes of his side's eight-point loss to Carlton on Saturday evening.

He will still come under scrutiny for a bump on Francis Evans, which saw the Blues forward substituted from the game with concussion.

BLUES v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin backed the defender, who crashed into Evans as the pair tried to claim a loose ball in the third quarter.

"Steve's whole intent was to get the ball, clearly," Goodwin said.

"And you can see it, even if you slow it down, his whole intent was to win the ball, and it's really unfortunate to get a concussion in the game, and sometimes you can be concussed without (it) being reported. And, you know, it's going to be one of those ones that will have to go through the process.

"But if you just look at his pure intent, it was purely for the ball, and it was unfortunate, and in the end, similar too, Steven, he's walked away with a concussion himself late in the game with a knee in a marking contest."

Learn More 10:31

Carlton coach Michael Voss was of a similar opinion regarding the hit.

"Clearly it's going to get looked at. Both players were in line with the ball, seem to be attacking it to be fair, if I'm being brutally honest, and both sort of making a play at the ball," Voss said.

"Maybe one person was one step late, which obviously then the incident happens. But, for 'Frankie' to be able to hold his line with a pretty strong man coming the other way was, again, it was a pretty important moment in the game… I don't tent to read too much into it at this point of time, let the Tribunal take care of it, really.

"I mean, it's up to them to be able to adjudicate what they think is fair. We feel like we've sort of been on one end of it this week with Ben Camporeale, so I'll be interested to see how they look at that."

Learn More 01:14

Camporeale was suspended for four matches after Brisbane midfielder Deven Robertson suffered a concussion and broken teeth when the first-year Blue pushed him into his Brisbane teammate James Tunstill in the VFL.

For Goodwin, an unacceptable start to the game, whereby the Demons trailed by eight points at quarter-time, then 19 at half-time, set up the loss.

"I thought our start was way off," Goodwin said.

"If you take the result away from it, you're looking to build unconditional behaviours and unconditional in the way that you play, and we're trying to build something. And when you start like that, it's probably the second time in the last four weeks where we were fairly off from a role execution and intensity of the game, that's incredibly frustrating and angry, because that was probably the part of the game that really cost us the game."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:48 Voss post-match, R19: 'For them to be able to stay in that positive space has been really important to us' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 19’s match against Melbourne

10:31 Goodwin post-match, R19: 'Steve's whole intent was to get the ball' Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 19’s match against Carlton

02:06 Moir makes his mark with fantastic four Young Blue Ashton Moir proves a constant threat to help will his side over the line with a superb four-goal performance

08:16 Highlights: Carlton v Melbourne The Blues and Demons clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:50 TDK takes to the skies in epic Mark of the Year contender Tom De Koning almost stands on top of the pack with this massive speccy in the final term to stun the MCG

00:52 Sweet Carroll time: Another Blue bags first AFL goal Matthew Carroll caps off an impressive game by surging forward to drill a cracking first major in the big league

01:09 Young and the selfless: Charlie feeds Flynn for first-goal frenzy Charlie Curnow turns down a shot at goal to gift Flynn Young his first AFL major, sparking wild celebrations from his teammates

01:14 Blues come for May after massive bump sparks storm Steven May finds himself in the firing line after collecting Francis Evans high with some crunching contact

01:00 Pick your pocket, Pickett: Kysaiah stuns 'G from each angle Kysaiah Pickett showcases his ridiculous skill with an outrageous finish from both pockets in the same quarter

00:42 Blues scare as TDK comes off in pain Carlton suffers a blow before half-time with Tom De Koning appearing to hurt his shoulder in this contest with Christian Salem

01:35 Moir of that: Young Blue makes his move Ashton Moir is making the most of his opportunities, producing two goals in the second term to make it three before half-time

00:52 Kysaiah catches early fire with flashy double Kysaiah Pickett continues his superb form with a couple of classy goals in the first quarter

00:50 Charlie's back: Curnow swamped after opening goal Charlie Curnow is surrounded by teammates after notching an early major to end his recent drought

The Demons worked back into it in the second half, and hit the lead early in the third term, but some ill-discipline kept the door ajar for Carlton, which the latter walked through.

"It was a different start in the third quarter, and (we were) able to get that scoreboard back, but as the game went on, I thought we got desperate for the result," Goodwin said.

"We gave away nine free kicks in that last quarter. But that's the situation, sometimes you put yourself in that, you're chasing the scoreboard, you're chasing an outcome, and that can take you further away from that outcome.

"So, they're the two big lessons for us. Start the game the right way, and then don't get desperate and undisciplined on the way back."

Learn More 08:16

Carlton enjoyed the impact of youth and inexperience across the field, getting some reward for the game time those players have earned throughout what has been an otherwise tough year.

Sixth-gamer Ashton Moir kicked four goals, while Matt Carroll and Flynn Young each dobbed their first AFL goals, while Harry O'Farrell became a crucial cog in defence.

"You're proud of their own approach to how they've been doing it, but also the support that's around them, the coaching and the support for them to be able to have the space to continue to develop in a really hostile environment, and you're not winning games of football," Voss said.

Learn More 11:48

"For them to be able to stay in that positive space has been really important to us, it's energised us."

Voss confirmed that Tom De Koning, who came off the ground with a shoulder complaint in the first half, only copped "a stinger", ultimately returning to the field with the joint strapped.