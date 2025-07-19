Rhyan Mansell celebrates a goal during the round 19 match between Richmond and West Coast at Optus Stadium on July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND found the accelerator and burned away from fellow rebuilder West Coast on Saturday night, blitzing the Eagles in a stunning third quarter to win by 49 points at Optus Stadium and notching back-to-back wins for the first time in two years.

In their best performance under second-year coach Adem Yze, the Tigers kicked eight goals in the third quarter and passed 100 points for the first time since 2023, winning 16.9 (105) to 8.8 (56).

EAGLES v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

It was exhilarating at times as young speedsters like Rhyan Mansell and Seth Campbell took the game on in a fast, slick and efficient performance that gave a glimpse into the style Yze and the Tigers are building.

They feasted on turnovers, including some absolute howlers from the home team, and jumped North Melbourne to move into 16th place on the ladder with their fifth win this year.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:58 Full post-match, R19: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 19’s match against West Coast

07:32 Full post-match, R19: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 19’s match against Richmond

08:16 Highlights: West Coast v Richmond The Eagles and Tigers clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:14 Hat-trick Taranto puts on a show Tim Taranto gets busy throughout with 30 disposals and three majors in his side's impressive win on the road

00:32 Air Hotton reels in smooth speccy to excite Tigers fans Richmond young gun Taj Hotton shows his aerial ability with a brilliant sit and mark

00:33 Tigers slice and dice off half-back to extend their lead Rhyan Mansell finishes truly after a brilliant surge play from Richmond

00:42 Ryan defies logic as boundary bouncer spells GOTY contender Liam Ryan gets the perfect bounce to dribble home a miracle goal from the boundary

00:47 Smother of the year? Rioli does it again Maurice Rioli jnr cracks in again with another stunning defensive effort to wow Tigers fans

00:28 Campbell turns on the afterburners and slams one home Seth Campbell shows plenty of pace and class to extend the lead for Richmond

01:00 Tiger's unbelievable Superman tackle may be the best all season Tim Taranto shows his appreciation for Maurice Rioli jnr after his staggering chase and lunging tackle leads to a goal

00:56 Cripps all courage with staggering grab Jamie Cripps puts his body on the line going back with the flight before kicking truly

While their transition game was eye-catching, the contest work of Tim Taranto (30 disposals, seven clearances and three goals) and Jacob Hopper (33, eight and two) was highly influential as the pair jockeyed for best-on-ground honours.

Young tall Jonty Faull showed his potential with a pair of nice goals, while Mansell booted three to add some flair to an impressive performance.

Midfielder Jack Ross played a key tagging role on young West Coast midfielder Harley Reid after half-time, slowing the star Eagle, who was clearly his team's best player, finishing with 27 disposals and two goals.

After trailing at quarter-time by 27, 39 and 17 in their past three games at Optus Stadium, West Coast put its slow starts at home on the agenda and set about changing that pattern on Saturday night.

While Richmond got the first goal through a Campbell long bomb, the Eagles dominated the first 20 minutes and locked the ball in their front half with 13 of the first 15 inside 50s.

Missed shots from Matt Owies, Matt Flynn and Tyler Brockman proved costly, however, before back-to-back goals from Taranto saw the Tigers go into quarter-time with a five-point lead.

With small forward Maurice Rioli jnr chasing and smothering with brilliance, the Tigers continued their momentum in the second and built their lead through a terrific running goal from Campbell.

They were at their best when forcing turnovers, with Hopper, Taranto, Tyler Sonsie and Campbell all looking dangerous.

Reid, however, was in the process of building his best game of the season and sparked another run for the Eagles, racking up 12 disposals and three clearances for the quarter, and repeatedly breaking tackles and taking the game on.

A horror turnover kicking backwards from Ryan Maric deep in the quarter, and Reid's decision to bump instead of tackle, allowed Hopper to kick a late goal and give the Tigers a nine-point break at half-time.

The third quarter was electric from the Tigers, forcing turnovers all over the ground with their pressure and then moving the ball quickly and confidently to produce their best quarter under Yze.

The only highlight for the Eagles in a shambolic term was a Goal of the Year contender from Liam Ryan, who slammed the ball on the boot deep in the pocket under pressure and watched as it bounced over Tylar Young.

The Eagles called their substitution early and tried to inject some speed into the game through Jack Petruccelle, but the Tigers continued to blast past them with the ball as seven different Tigers lined up for goals in an uninterrupted run that saw the margin balloon to 53 points at the last change.

The home team lifted somewhat in the final quarter, with Reid's back-to-back goals a bright spot on a disappointing night. The Tigers, meanwhile, enjoyed the rare treat of back-to-back wins.

Chase of the year?

There have been some brilliant chasedown tackles this season, but Maurice Rioli jnr's on Saturday night will take some beating for the best of the year. Eagle Brady Hough marked at the back of the square in the first quarter, with Rioli starting 10m behind as Hough took off, taking three bounces and carrying the ball almost 40m through the corridor. Rioli didn't give up, however, and dived desperately just as Hough was about to charge inside 50, winning back possession and setting up an eventual goal for Tim Taranto. He was back at it in the second quarter, diving again to smother Harry Edwards' kick and setting up a goal for captain Toby Nankervis.

Reid earns tag after brilliant half

Richmond had to do something at half-time after watching Harley Reid get back to his best and produce his most damaging half of football this season. After racking up 20 disposals in the first half, Reid was met in the third quarter by Tigers midfielder Jack Ross, who went into tag mode and kept him to just four in the third quarter. The young star was focused over the course of the game and went forward to kick two nice goals in the final quarter. He was disciplined without the ball too, only giving away one free kick (after six last week) and largely avoiding the skirmishes that follow him.

WEST COAST 2.3 4.6 5.8 8.8 (56)

RICHMOND 3.2 6.3 14.7 16.9 (105)

GOALS

West Coast: Ryan 2, Reid 2, Cripps, Hall, Shanahan, B Williams

Richmond: Taranto 3, Mansell 3, Campbell 2, Faull 2, Hopper 2, Nankervis, Short, Sims, Sonsie

BEST

West Coast: Reid, Edwards, Hough, Duggan

Richmond: Taranto, Hopper, Mansell, Sonsie, Vlastuin, Ross, Campbell

INJURIES

West Coast: Nil

Richmond: Campbell (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Jack Petruccelle (replaced Jack Williams in the third quarter)

Richmond: James Trezise (replaced Luke Trainor in the third quarter)

Crowd: 44,252 at Optus Stadium