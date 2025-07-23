Our footy experts have made the call on round 20

CHAD Wingard has gone out on a limb as he attempts to chase down leader Michael Whiting, tipping Gold Coast to beat Brisbane in Saturday's QClash.

Only two of our experts are backing Sydney against crosstown rival GWS, with several other games also looming as one-sided affairs.

Only the last match of the round when St Kilda takes on Melbourne is dividing our tipsters.

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn - 31 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Geelong

Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 119

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - 30 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Geelong

Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 117

JOSH GABELICH

Hawthorn - 34 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Geelong

Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 7

Total: 116

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 26 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Geelong

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 115

SARAH OLLE

Hawthorn - 22 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Geelong

Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 114

DAMIAN BARRETT

Hawthorn - seven points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Geelong

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Last week: 8

Total: 113

MATTHEW LLOYD

Hawthorn - 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Geelong

Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 113

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - 29 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Geelong

Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 112

CALLUM TWOMEY

Hawthorn - 31 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Geelong

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 111

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 15 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Geelong

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 109

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - 17 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Geelong

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 108

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 23 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Geelong

Adelaide

Collingwood

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 107

TOTALS

Hawthorn 12-0 Carlton

Essendon 0-12 Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney 10-2 Sydney

Gold Coast 1-11 Brisbane

Fremantle 12-0 West Coast

North Melbourne 0-12 Geelong

Adelaide 12-0 Port Adelaide

Richmond 0-12 Collingwood

St Kilda 6-6 Melbourne