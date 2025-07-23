Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

CHAD Wingard has gone out on a limb as he attempts to chase down leader Michael Whiting, tipping Gold Coast to beat Brisbane in Saturday's QClash.

Only two of our experts are backing Sydney against crosstown rival GWS, with several other games also looming as one-sided affairs.

Only the last match of the round when St Kilda takes on Melbourne is dividing our tipsters.

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn - 31 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 119

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - 30 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 117

JOSH GABELICH

Hawthorn - 34 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda

Last week: 7
Total: 116

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 26 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 115

SARAH OLLE

Hawthorn - 22 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 114

DAMIAN BARRETT

Hawthorn - seven points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne

Last week: 8
Total: 113

MATTHEW LLOYD

Hawthorn - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 113

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - 29 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 112

CALLUM TWOMEY

Hawthorn - 31 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 111

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 15 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 109

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 108

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 23 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 107

TOTALS

Hawthorn 12-0 Carlton
Essendon 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney 10-2 Sydney
Gold Coast 1-11 Brisbane
Fremantle 12-0 West Coast
North Melbourne 0-12 Geelong
Adelaide 12-0 Port Adelaide
Richmond 0-12 Collingwood
St Kilda 6-6 Melbourne