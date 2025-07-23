CHAD Wingard has gone out on a limb as he attempts to chase down leader Michael Whiting, tipping Gold Coast to beat Brisbane in Saturday's QClash.
Only two of our experts are backing Sydney against crosstown rival GWS, with several other games also looming as one-sided affairs.
Only the last match of the round when St Kilda takes on Melbourne is dividing our tipsters.
MICHAEL WHITING
Hawthorn - 31 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 119
CHAD WINGARD
Hawthorn - 30 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 117
JOSH GABELICH
Hawthorn - 34 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 7
Total: 116
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Hawthorn - 26 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 115
SARAH OLLE
Hawthorn - 22 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 114
DAMIAN BARRETT
Hawthorn - seven points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Last week: 8
Total: 113
MATTHEW LLOYD
Hawthorn - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 113
SARAH BLACK
Hawthorn - 29 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 112
CALLUM TWOMEY
Hawthorn - 31 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 111
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Hawthorn - 15 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 109
GEMMA BASTIANI
Hawthorn - 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 108
NAT EDWARDS
Hawthorn - 23 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Geelong
Adelaide
Collingwood
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 107
TOTALS
Hawthorn 12-0 Carlton
Essendon 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney 10-2 Sydney
Gold Coast 1-11 Brisbane
Fremantle 12-0 West Coast
North Melbourne 0-12 Geelong
Adelaide 12-0 Port Adelaide
Richmond 0-12 Collingwood
St Kilda 6-6 Melbourne