Charlie Curnow celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WHERE does Charlie Curnow want to play his footy in 2026?

On this week's brand new episode of AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable, we reveal the THREE clubs that Curnow has indicated he wants to play for and whether Carlton will consider a trade for its superstar forward.

Learn More 29:20

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also delve into Cal's first Phantom Form Guide for the year, with in-depth analysis on where the country's best young prospects sit within this season's crop.

Geelong Falcons and Vic Country gun Josh Lindsay also joins the Gettable crew at the desk to discuss his season, his standout performances at the under-18 championships, and his friendship with last year's No.1 pick.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

