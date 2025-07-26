Jeremy Cameron celebrates during the round 20 match between North Melbourne and Geelong at Marvel Stadium, July 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has handed North Melbourne a 101-point belting at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night in an impressive team display that nonetheless featured sensational individual performances from Jeremy Cameron and Bailey Smith.

The Roos were competitive early, kicking two of the opening three goals of the match, but the contest finished soon after as the Cats piled on 18 of the next 19 to hold an incredible 106-point lead at three-quarter time.

KANGAROOS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

North found some spirit in the final quarter but only reduced the margin slightly in the 7.7 (49) to 22.18 (150) loss.

Cameron as good as closed the race for the Coleman Medal with a career-best bag of 11, taking his season tally to 69 to hold a lead of 22 over of next best Ben King.

00:56

The moment Jeremy Cameron boots 10 goals for the first time

Jeremy Cameron finally cracks double digits in his 14th season with a staggering 10 goals against the Roos, with plenty of time remaining

Smith was also on fire with an equal career-best of his own, winning 43 disposals and kicking a clever goal to, possibly, compete for best-on-ground honours

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:56

    The moment Jeremy Cameron boots 10 goals for the first time

    Jeremy Cameron finally cracks double digits in his 14th season with a staggering 10 goals against the Roos, with plenty of time remaining

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Neale joins party with powerful pair of his own

    Shannon Neale piles on more pain for the Roos with a couple of strong marks and goals

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Jezza in heaven with goal number seven

    Jeremy Cameron continues his unstoppable outing to make it seven goals midway through the third quarter

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Smith adds more spark with sizzling snap

    Bailey Smith continues to torment the Roos with an ‘exceptional’ goal in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Zurhaar’s brute strength pays off for Roos

    Cam Zurhaar stems the bleeding right before half-time with a powerful goal

    AFL
  • 00:54

    ‘It’s very hard to miss from there’: Cat’s calamity in front of goal

    Mark Blicavs strolls into an open goal but somehow squanders the opportunity and ends up with a moment he’d rather forget

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Baz bites back at Roos fans giving him an earful

    Bailey Smith dishes it straight back to the North faithful after copping some cheek from over the fence

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Jezza warning: Cameron catches fire with early hat-trick

    Jeremy Cameron could be in for another big bag after notching his side’s first three goals with class

    AFL

NORTH MELBOURNE   2.2     3.4        3.5       7.7 (49)
GEELONG                     4.6   11.10    19.15    22.18 (150)

GOALS
North Melbourne: Zurhaar 3, Curtis 2, Darling, Maley
Geelong: Cameron 11, Neale 4, Stengle 2, Stanley, Smith, Miers, Humphreys, Bowes