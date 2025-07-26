GEELONG has handed North Melbourne a 101-point belting at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night in an impressive team display that nonetheless featured sensational individual performances from Jeremy Cameron and Bailey Smith.
The Roos were competitive early, kicking two of the opening three goals of the match, but the contest finished soon after as the Cats piled on 18 of the next 19 to hold an incredible 106-point lead at three-quarter time.
North found some spirit in the final quarter but only reduced the margin slightly in the 7.7 (49) to 22.18 (150) loss.
Cameron as good as closed the race for the Coleman Medal with a career-best bag of 11, taking his season tally to 69 to hold a lead of 22 over of next best Ben King.
Smith was also on fire with an equal career-best of his own, winning 43 disposals and kicking a clever goal to, possibly, compete for best-on-ground honours
NORTH MELBOURNE 2.2 3.4 3.5 7.7 (49)
GEELONG 4.6 11.10 19.15 22.18 (150)
GOALS
North Melbourne: Zurhaar 3, Curtis 2, Darling, Maley
Geelong: Cameron 11, Neale 4, Stengle 2, Stanley, Smith, Miers, Humphreys, Bowes