Jeremy Cameron celebrates during the round 20 match between North Melbourne and Geelong at Marvel Stadium, July 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has handed North Melbourne a 101-point belting at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night in an impressive team display that nonetheless featured sensational individual performances from Jeremy Cameron and Bailey Smith.

The Roos were competitive early, kicking two of the opening three goals of the match, but the contest finished soon after as the Cats piled on 18 of the next 19 to hold an incredible 106-point lead at three-quarter time.

North found some spirit in the final quarter but only reduced the margin slightly in the 7.7 (49) to 22.18 (150) loss.

Cameron as good as closed the race for the Coleman Medal with a career-best bag of 11, taking his season tally to 69 to hold a lead of 22 over of next best Ben King.

Smith was also on fire with an equal career-best of his own, winning 43 disposals and kicking a clever goal to, possibly, compete for best-on-ground honours

00:56 The moment Jeremy Cameron boots 10 goals for the first time Jeremy Cameron finally cracks double digits in his 14th season with a staggering 10 goals against the Roos, with plenty of time remaining

00:51 Neale joins party with powerful pair of his own Shannon Neale piles on more pain for the Roos with a couple of strong marks and goals

00:39 Jezza in heaven with goal number seven Jeremy Cameron continues his unstoppable outing to make it seven goals midway through the third quarter

00:47 Smith adds more spark with sizzling snap Bailey Smith continues to torment the Roos with an ‘exceptional’ goal in the second term

00:39 Zurhaar’s brute strength pays off for Roos Cam Zurhaar stems the bleeding right before half-time with a powerful goal

00:54 ‘It’s very hard to miss from there’: Cat’s calamity in front of goal Mark Blicavs strolls into an open goal but somehow squanders the opportunity and ends up with a moment he’d rather forget

00:59 Baz bites back at Roos fans giving him an earful Bailey Smith dishes it straight back to the North faithful after copping some cheek from over the fence

00:57 Jezza warning: Cameron catches fire with early hat-trick Jeremy Cameron could be in for another big bag after notching his side’s first three goals with class

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.2 3.4 3.5 7.7 (49)

GEELONG 4.6 11.10 19.15 22.18 (150)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Zurhaar 3, Curtis 2, Darling, Maley

Geelong: Cameron 11, Neale 4, Stengle 2, Stanley, Smith, Miers, Humphreys, Bowes