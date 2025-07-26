A 49-point loss to Fremantle in the Western Derby has been further soured by an ankle injury to Harley Reid

Harley Reid is assisted off the field during round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

WEST Coast star Harley Reid will be sent for scans after suffering an ankle injury late in Saturday's Western Derby, with the gun midfielder unable to finish the game after being hurt in a tackle.

Reid went down in the final 15 minutes of the Eagles' 49-point loss at Optus Stadium, with trainers assisting the second-year star before he walked off and headed to the rooms.

The 20-year-old was tackled by Karl Worner at half-forward, and while there was no obvious impact, he immediately limped away from the subsequent stoppage, with the Eagles now sweating on scans.

"I just chatted to him. He hurt his ankle, I probably don't have much more information than that," coach Andrew McQualter said post-game.

"You can see Harley put no weight on it as he was coming off [initially], and then he was able to walk off. So we'll just do the normal protocols. We'll go away, scan it and see. He couldn't finish the game and didn't come back on."

McQualter praised Reid for his approach to being tagged on Saturday night, with the powerful onballer sacrificing his own game at times to free up teammates at stoppages.

He was kept quiet for long periods by Freo midfielder Jaeger O'Meara but did break free to kick two impressive goals, finishing with 15 disposals amid persistent booing from opposition fans.

"It's been part of our build that we're adding some things to his game when he gets tagged. And I thought we saw a selfless version today of Harley," McQualter said.

"It had some effect at times, and it clearly quelled Harley's influence at times as well. There was a bit of cat and mouse going on at stoppage, as you would have seen all day.

"We've spoken a lot about building a team and being a team player, and some small actions like that we've been working on, so it's pleasing to see that come through."

McQualter was hopeful that a hamstring injury to important key defender Harry Edwards in the warm-up was not too severe, with the Eagles forced to bring emergency Sandy Brock into the 22 in the five minutes before the opening bounce.

He said an improved performance from Tim Kelly was a "step in the right direction", with the midfielder having his most productive game of the season with 26 disposals and two goals.

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir was frustrated by his team's inaccuracy after kicking 1.6 in the second quarter, while some "soft late goals" had taken a bit of gloss of the club's ninth win from the past 10 clashes.

While his glass was more full than empty, he said the Dockers had missed an opportunity to build their percentage, kicking 18.18 and having a further four shots on goal go out on the full.

"I said to the players after the game, it's been a bit of a trend for us. I think we held Adelaide to 38 points or something until three-quarter time, and then coughed up three or four goals out of our back half just by going to sleep in that game," Longmuir said.



"It was a bit the same with the GWS game, and you do that across the course of the year, take 1 per cent here or there, it adds up. So we need to be a bit more ruthless in that sense. And maybe that's the next step."

Longmuir praised star midfielder Hayden Young, who was substituted early in the fourth quarter but still won the Glendinning-Allan Medal as best afield, finishing with 23 disposals, three goals and seven clearances after a blistering first quarter.

His return to the midfield alongside star trio Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw and Luke Jackson helped give the Dockers a 45-27 clearance advantage, while the team whisked the ball to the outside repeatedly to score 10 goals from the source.

"I didn't sub him out because of his performance just quietly. I thought it was a great time to get him out. He'd done enough work, and it's a good build from last week," Longmuir said of Young, who polled eight of a possible nine votes to win the best-on-ground medal.

"We've missed his ball use at times this year, so he's a welcome addition. He gives another big body around there as well, which helps Andy and Caleb and the other mids. So yeah, we've missed that as well."