Follow all the action from Saturday's round 20 games

GOLD Coast hosts Brisbane in a hugely important QClash at People First Stadium on Saturday.

The Suns were blown away early by Adelaide in a disappointing loss that saw them drop back to 11-6.

Gold Coast is among the nine clubs fighting for a spot in the finals this year.

The Lions are flying after four straight wins, sitting at 13-1-4 to be well-placed in their bid to land a second straight premiership.

Suns vice-captain Sam Collins returns from a three-match absence following a calf injury, with veteran David Swallow, Jed Walter and Daniel Rioli among the outs, while Brisbane gets back Zac Bailey from suspension as well as Conor McKenna, in place of Kai Lohmann and Bruce Reville.

Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Leo Lombard

Brisbane: Sam Marshall

Fremantle continues its charge towards September with a clash against struggling rival West Coast.

The Dockers are one of the competition's form teams and stunned Collingwood at the MCG in an upset last week.

It has been a miserable season for the Eagles, who were thrashed by Richmond last week to leave them with a 1-17 record.

Elijah Hewett and Archer Reid return for West Coast in place of Jack Williams and Jack Petruccelle, while Freo has added Isaiah Dudley and Neil Erasmus, with Matt Johnson and Corey Wagner out injured.

Geelong will look to continue to make the most of its soft fixture when it takes on North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The Cats were too good for St Kilda last week and are 12-6 as they chase a top-four finish this year.

It has been another forgettable season for the Roos, who have lost four straight and have just four wins for the year.

Youngsters Zane Duursma, Finnbar Maley and Robert Hansen jnr are back for the Kangas, who have lost Cooper Harvey, Callum Coleman-Jones and Will Phillips, while the Cats go into the match unchanged.

The Showdown will take centre stage on Saturday night as Adelaide and Port Adelaide do battle.

The Crows (13-5) are charging towards a top-two finish after dispatching of Gold Coast last week.

Port will be desperate to land a blow on their rivals despite being hit by injuries late in the campaign.

The Power are 8-10 after going down to Hawthorn in Tasmania last week.

Captain Connor Rozee returns in a huge boost for the Power alongside Jed McEntee and Joe Berry, while Mani Liddy, Will Lorenz and Dylan Williams have been dropped. The Crows are unchanged.