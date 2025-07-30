Our footy experts have made the call on round 21

Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

WITH the race for finals spots heating up, so too is our tipping competition where things have tightened up at the top.

Michael Whiting's lead has been cut to just one after Chad Wingard picked the perfect round last weekend.

Our experts have all lumped for the home teams this week, meaning Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney are in the firing line as September takes shape.

Check out the R21 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App.

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 25 points

Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 127

CHAD WINGARD

Western Bulldogs - 10 points

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 9

Total: 126

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 124

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 13 points

Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 122

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 122

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 26 points

Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 121

SARAH BLACK

Greater Western Sydney - 14 points

Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 120

DAMIAN BARRETT

Greater Western Sydney - 13 points

Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

St Kilda

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 119

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 118

GEMMA BASTIANI

Western Bulldogs - two points

Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

St Kilda

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 115

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Greater Western Sydney - six points

Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 115

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 17 points

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 114

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 9-3 Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide 10-2 Hawthorn

Melbourne 12-0 West Coast

Gold Coast 12-0 Richmond

Sydney 12-0 Essendon

Collingwood 10-2 Brisbane

St Kilda 12-0 North Melbourne

Geelong 12-0 Port Adelaide

Fremantle 12-0 Carlton