WITH the race for finals spots heating up, so too is our tipping competition where things have tightened up at the top.
Michael Whiting's lead has been cut to just one after Chad Wingard picked the perfect round last weekend.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
Our experts have all lumped for the home teams this week, meaning Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney are in the firing line as September takes shape.
Check out the R21 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs - 25 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 127
CHAD WINGARD
Western Bulldogs - 10 points
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 9
Total: 126
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 124
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 122
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 122
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 26 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 121
SARAH BLACK
Greater Western Sydney - 14 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 120
DAMIAN BARRETT
Greater Western Sydney - 13 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 119
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 118
GEMMA BASTIANI
Western Bulldogs - two points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 115
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Greater Western Sydney - six points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 115
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 114
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 9-3 Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide 10-2 Hawthorn
Melbourne 12-0 West Coast
Gold Coast 12-0 Richmond
Sydney 12-0 Essendon
Collingwood 10-2 Brisbane
St Kilda 12-0 North Melbourne
Geelong 12-0 Port Adelaide
Fremantle 12-0 Carlton