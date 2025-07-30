Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

WITH the race for finals spots heating up, so too is our tipping competition where things have tightened up at the top.

Michael Whiting's lead has been cut to just one after Chad Wingard picked the perfect round last weekend.

Our experts have all lumped for the home teams this week, meaning Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney are in the firing line as September takes shape.

Check out the R21 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App.

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 25 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 127

CHAD WINGARD

Western Bulldogs - 10 points
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 9
Total: 126

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 124

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 122

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 122

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 26 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 121

SARAH BLACK

Greater Western Sydney - 14 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 120

DAMIAN BARRETT

Greater Western Sydney - 13 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 119

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 118

GEMMA BASTIANI

Western Bulldogs - two points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 115

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Greater Western Sydney - six points
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 115

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 114

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 9-3 Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide 10-2 Hawthorn
Melbourne 12-0 West Coast
Gold Coast 12-0 Richmond
Sydney 12-0 Essendon
Collingwood 10-2 Brisbane
St Kilda 12-0 North Melbourne
Geelong 12-0 Port Adelaide
Fremantle 12-0 Carlton