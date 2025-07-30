GREATER Western Sydney has confirmed a recall for in-demand key back Leek Aleer for Thursday night's pivotal clash against the Western Bulldogs, while there is no room for James Harmes in Luke Beveridge's side.
Aleer, left out of last Friday's Sydney derby due to the return of Sam Taylor, comes back in to replace Jack Buckley (calf) as speculation continues about his playing future.
The Giants have also recalled Harvey Thomas and Harry Rowston to replace captain Toby Greene (suspension) and key midfielder Josh Kelly (calf).
The Bulldogs will go in unchanged from the side that smashed Essendon last week, meaning there is no room for Harmes, Sam Davidson or Buku Khamis, who all impressed in the VFL last weekend.
The match will be pivotal to the make-up of the top eight, with the Bulldogs currently a win outside the eight and the Giants two games clear of them in sixth spot.
THURSDAY, JULY 31
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R20 sub: Laitham Vandermeer
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Aleer, H.Thomas, H.Rowston
Out: J.Buckley (calf), J.Kelly (calf), T.Greene (suspension)
R20 sub: Toby McMullin