Sam Davidson of the Bulldogs handpasses the ball during the 2025 VFL Round 18 match between Essendon and Footscray Bulldogs at the NEC Hangar. Picture: Rob Lawson/AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Round 19 of the Smithy's VFL kicks off with a bang when second-placed Footscray hosts fourth-placed Greater Western Sydney on Friday afternoon in a match that will have significant ramifications on finals places.

There are huge match-ups galore throughout the weekend, with top-of-the-ladder Box Hill travelling to take on Southport (third), while Coburg does battle with Brisbane and Williamstown faces off against Collingwood.

It's the final home and away round in the rebel VFLW competition, with Essendon (vs Western Bulldogs), Darebin (vs Geelong) and Port Melbourne (vs Casey) all in the hunt for the last finals spot.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

