Angus Sheldrick says he never entertained a move back to WA after committing to the Swans until at least the end of 2027

Angus Sheldrick celebrates a goal during the Round 14 match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba, June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HIS NAME was mentioned plenty in trade dispatches and linked constantly to a move back home to Western Australia, but with his new contract now signed, Angus Sheldrick says he has only ever wanted to stay a Swan.

The 21-year-old inside midfielder has signed a new three-year contract to stay in Sydney tying him to the club until at least the end of 2027, ending any talk of a move back to Perth in the interim.

All of that though, was news to Sheldrick.

"I didn't speak to any other clubs. I just wanted to get a new contract, I was pretty keen to stay," Sheldrick told AFL.com.au.

"There was nothing else that was said to me about any other club being interested.

"I'm pretty stoked. My manager came to me about a month ago and said they're (Sydney) keen to get something done and from there I was pretty keen to get it signed.

"My manager always said the club wants to see some consistent performances in the AFL team, once I'd done that, they were pretty keen to get it done."

Learn More 29:20

Linking Sheldrick to the west made sense.

The Eagles are crying out for midfield ballwinners and Sheldrick was a first-round draft pick struggling to get a regular opportunity at the Swans.

Prior to this year he had only managed nine games in three seasons as injury and a plethora of engine room options at Sydney kept him out of the side.

But none of that ever altered his mindset that Sydney was the club for him, both now and into the future.

"I've been very lucky, I've never been homesick or anything. I love getting back to Perth to see my family and friends but in terms of where I want to play my footy, I want to always be in Sydney," Sheldrick said.

"There's actually a lot of Perth people here which makes it a home away from home but I've never wanted to go back, I love it here.

"They (the Swans) do a great job when the interstate boys move over, we all live together you become best mates in your first month and when everyone signs on and wants to stick around it makes you want to do the same."

A run of 16 games this season has helped establish Sheldrick in the Swans' setup but it's his work across his next contract that will demonstrate the type of player he can become.

The Claremont product's toughness is undeniable but his disposal efficiency can be sharpened, along with proving he can be used in different areas of the field.

"It's probably being a bit more flexible in positions I can play and be an easy player to put in the team, where I can play in different positions and not just play inside," he said.

Learn More 00:42

Along with everyone at the club, Sheldrick can use the final month of the season – starting with Saturday's clash against Essendon – as a platform for next year now that their finals hopes are dashed.

The silver lining to that will be getting a head start on pre-season training for 2026.

"We actually had that conversation. The opportunity now is to prepare for next year. It's an opportunity none of the top eight get and we haven't had that for a long time either to get a head start and prepare the team and your bodies for the year coming," Sheldrick said.

It would be foolish to write the Swans off from contending for the flag in 2026 with a midfield that still boasts Errol Gulden, Isaac Heeney and Chad Warner.

Learn More 25:32

While that has meant Sheldrick has had to stay patient for midfield opportunities that he may have been afforded earlier at other clubs, it's not a situation he would change.

"It's been tough but in a good way. I've been able to learn from some of the best," Sheldrick said.

"They've been to two of the last three Grand Finals. I've been able to shadow them, and I wouldn't have it any other way it's made me a better player.

"Everyone knows how hard they work and their attention to detail, they're actually just caring people.

"They're team first and that's so nice to see – they're guns of the competition who are more importantly great people and great to young players and want everyone to succeed. That’s the best thing about those boys."

A lengthier pre-season without the injury disruptions of 2025 will also afford Dean Cox the chance to make the impact he feels he can on the Swans without the significant hurdles he dealt with at the start of this season.

Angus Sheldrick speaks to Dean Cox during the match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The confidence inside the club though remains unwavering in the belief that he can deliver the Swans success.

"He's been really good. He was the midfield coach before, so I had a good relationship with him. It's been seamless the transition from 'Horse (John Longmire) to 'Coxy' and all the boys would say the same," Sheldrick said.

"Obviously this year hasn't gone the way we wanted but that isn't any fault of team morale, we're in a great position to go forward under Coxy."