Milestone man Errol Gulden says a win over Essendon could spark an unlikely launch pad for Sydney after missing this year's finals

Errol Gulden in action during the round 20 match between Sydney and GWS at Engie Stadium on July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF SYDNEY superstar Errol Gulden is honest, knowing a finals berth is impossible has slightly tainted his 100th AFL milestone.

But Gulden and his Swans teammates won't sit around and sulk, viewing Saturday's clash against Essendon at the SCG as a launch pad to get back to the top eight next season.

Sydney's bid to gatecrash September ended when coach Dean Cox's side suffered a 44-point loss to cross-city rivals GWS.

The Swans sit 10th (9-10) with four matches remaining, paying the price for a slow start to the season.

Drafted with pick No.32 in 2020, Gulden reaches the 100-game milestone after overcoming a fractured ankle.

The 23-year-old has played six games so far this season, making his return in round 15 against Port Adelaide with immediate impact.

Since debuting, he has played in two Grand Finals and claimed two All-Australian blazers, a club best and fairest and three Brett Kirk Medals.

With disappointment lingering from the season and last week's result, Gulden said his milestone game was "slightly tainted".

"But still, I think it's a massive achievement, one I'm extremely proud of," he said.

"It probably hit me a little bit then, when you look back at all the footage and me talking from after my first game - I had my Invisalign in my teeth.

"I've changed a little bit. I have to shave my face more than once a month now."

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal during the round one match between Sydney and Brisbane at The Gabba on March 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Gulden expects their home run to be full of experiments as Cox looks to steer the Swans back to the top next year.

"We can either sit around and sulk or we can use this four-week block as an opportunity to launch pad into our off-season, into our pre-season, and ultimately to get back to where we want to be next year," he said.

"It's just flipping the script a little bit."

Injuries to key players have forced Essendon coach Brad Scott to unveil a record 14th debutant of the season, calling up Category B rookie Jayden Nguyen.

Sydney will also boast a debutant in forward Jesse Dattoli.

Selected with pick No.22 in last year's draft, the 18-year-old will make his debut after overcoming a stress fracture in his back suffered in pre-season.

Dattoli founds out he will debut!



Go behind the scenes as Jesse Dattoli founds out he will play his first AFL game this Saturday afternoon against Essendon.



Moments that matter, presented by @clovercommerce pic.twitter.com/kBqQdGa7LD — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) July 31, 2025

"I've got (a goal celebration) planned with Jesse Dattoli that he came to me in pre-season before he even played a game," Gulden said.

"He certainly doesn't lack confidence. On one of his first training sessions, we were doing a little skill drill and he was spraying me for not giving it to him.

"I was like, 'Oh, that's a little bit different', but, you know, I kind of respected it. He'll bring flair."