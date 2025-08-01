His side may have barely fired a shot during the first quarter, but Matthew Nicks found no reason for a quarter-time spray

Matthew Nicks celebrates Adelaide's win during round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE HOME crowd advantage helped Adelaide clinch its 15th win of the season, according to coach Matthew Nicks.

In a game that swung wildly back and forth, the Crows turned a 26-point quarter time deficit into a 14-point win in front of a deafening 50,654 people at Adelaide Oval.

CROWS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

"I'm not sure we're winning this one if it wasn't at home," Nicks said following the win.

Where the crowd was raucous, Nicks was the opposite as he went into the quarter time huddle with his side having given up the first five goals of the match and sitting on its heels.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: Adelaide v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Crows and Hawks clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:55 'There's no need for yelling and screaming': Nicks Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 21’s match against Hawthorn

06:09 'I don't have an answer yet': Mitchell Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 21’s match against Adelaide

08:12 Highlights: Crows and Hawks trade blows in Friday night thriller The Crows and Hawks clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:45 ‘Why do we need to stop play?’: Crows irate over ‘cramp delay’ Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks and his players vent their frustration as play is halted in the final term to allow a sore Will Day to head to the bench

00:38 Nothing like some Rankine magic to rock the stadium Izak Rankine conjures a spectacular goal from the tightest of angles as the Crows come flying home

01:49 ‘How can you miss that?’ Commentators fume as 50m call costs Hawks James Sicily is left reeling after a 50m penalty is paid despite his teammate appearing to get a touch that would have forced Izak Rankine to play on

00:42 Ginni works up crowd after floater turns to ‘special goal’ Jack Ginnivan delivers another rousing celebration after his hopeful effort finds the sticks in stunning fashion

00:34 ‘Can you believe that?’: Star Hawk gets all-time bounce A clever kick from Will Day takes a dream bounce and somehow travels through untouched as Hawthorn inches closer

01:03 ‘Serious hostility’: Fireworks erupt after Rankine's ridiculous tap Izak Rankine delivers a moment of magic with a spectacular assist for Riley Thilthorpe that sets off a big scuffle

01:00 Thilthorpe turns on beast mode as Crows come charging Riley Thilthorpe gets going in the second term with a powerful double to help ignite Adelaide’s comeback

00:48 Skipper strikes twice in minutes to light up Adelaide Oval Jordan Dawson is ‘putting on a clinic’ in the second quarter with two outstanding goals to pull his side back into the contest

00:39 Fogarty fires up home crowd with riveting goal Darcy Fogarty gathers the footy inside 50, wheels around and delivers a much-needed major to get the Adelaide faithful buzzing

"We trust our playing group completely, because it's been years of work. They trust us, so in that moment, there's no need for yelling and screaming," Nicks said.

"You go back three or four years, you'll probably find me yelling and screaming at a quarter time break. I look back on that, I think that's me not necessarily trusting that we're all on the same page, and maybe then we weren't. It took us to time to get to that and show that maturity.

"But tonight, it was calm. (It) was 'take a breath, come together', led by our captain, which is incredible… So, pleasing."

Learn More 10:55

Despite conceding two runs of five consecutive Hawks goals, taking advantage of the huge momentum swings was something that Adelaide was simply able to do better across the four quarters, kicking eight goals straight between the end of the first quarter and the start of the third, then adding six more in the last quarter to secure the finals-like victory.

"It just shows that we weren't at our best, but it's not always perfect, you know?" Nicks said.

"And that's something that we're working our way through as a group, the ability to still be able to perform even when it's not perfect, and get a result."

Learn More 08:12

For Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell, that inability to capitalise as much as the opposition when in control was ultimately what he believes hurt his side.

"I think both teams did a decent job of, when they had momentum, putting scoreboard pressure on, but they were a little bit cleaner and a little bit more clinical when it really mattered," Mitchell said.

"I think we had some momentum a couple of different times, but we weren't able to put the score on the board (to) put them away. So, bit disappointing there."

Learn More 06:09

Hawthorn kicked the first five goals of the game before giving up the next eight. They then landed another run of five, but couldn't clinch the game at the death.

The momentum swings might have suggested a gale blowing to one end of the ground, with 23 of the game's 28 majors kicked to the Cathedral end, but that simply wasn't the case.

"I actually rang down to the bench and said, it doesn't seem like it but is there any breeze at all? So no, no answers for why they were all kicked to one end," Mitchell said.

"But I think, it's very rare that one team has the momentum for a whole game."

Learn More 00:45

It was the second quarter where the Hawks were really exposed, and were particularly hurt around stoppage. Will Day, who started the game at blistering pace with nine disposals and six clearances in the first term, was held tightly by Crows captain Jordan Dawson, allowing the home side to gain ascendancy at the contest.

"I think we lost the contested possession by 20 in the quarter, which is world record pace, so that's not going to get it done against anyone, let alone Adelaide," Mitchell said.

"So, there was a level of contest around the middle of the ground that we just got a touch up in the second quarter, and we weren't able to get the ball into our front half at all, and then we just had too many issues int the game.

"There's little details, like we gave up four goals from forward 50 stoppages, so stuff like that… we just weren't quite sharp enough tonight, and when you play the best sides, that's a challenge. You can't afford to have any part of your game not on, and we had enough in our game that they were able to exploit."

Learn More 01:49

Day, who was playing just his second game back from a long-term foot injury, struggled throughout the second quarter, notably with the game pausing for him to come from the field with what appeared to be cramping.

"I figured I'd get asked about it, so I deliberately didn't talk to the medical guys because I don't have an answer yet. He was cramping, he has ice on most parts of his lower body, as plenty of the players do, so unsure just yet," Mitchell said.