The Hawks are facing a big selection call for their blockbuster against the Crows

Mabior Chol celebrates with Nick Watson during Hawthorn's clash against St Kilda in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell has welcomed his side's high-stakes clash with Adelaide as a litmus test ahead of the finals as he faces tough calls at selection.

Mabior Chol's pending return from a groin injury puts the squeeze on the Hawks' tall forward line for the Adelaide Oval blockbuster on Friday night.

Calsher Dear and Mitch Lewis both kicked multiple goals alongside evergreen veteran Jack Gunston last round and have claims to holding their spots.

Chol's return – either in place of Dear or Lewis, or alongside them – could provide a solution to Mitchell's "conundrum" around support for ruck Lloyd Meek.

Mitchell said playing as a part-time ruck had impacted Conor Nash more than he would like and Josh Weddle (back) is sidelined, at least for the rest of the home and away season.

"We've got some decisions to make about how we pick the team," Mitchell said on Wednesday.

"We've had a look at a lot of data and stuff.

"We play the three talls probably two-thirds of the time ... so we need to make an assessment whether that's the way we think that we'll kick the biggest score."

Adelaide presents a huge challenge to Mitchell's men, sitting second after winning eight of their past nine games.

Their only loss in that period was a three-point defeat to Hawthorn in Launceston, in round 14.

The Crows have also lost just once in 11 games at Adelaide Oval this season, against Geelong in round five.

Hawthorn, meanwhile, has won six of its past seven games and sits fifth, just one win and percentage behind Adelaide.

"They're probably the in-form team of the competition and we feel like we're well placed," Mitchell said.

"We're the one and two (ranked) pressure teams in the competition, one and two contested possession post-clearance teams in the competition.

"So there's a lot of good things about this game and it's a real opportunity to test ourselves out.

"It's certainly an eight-point game for us. We've got high aspirations for our season and games like this is where it's all going to count."

Mitchell said Jai Newcombe had reaped benefits from being subbed out of last round's win over Carlton, having battled a sore calf and hip in recent weeks.

Newcombe will be critical to the midfield battle against Adelaide's high-powered engine room alongside Will Day, who made a successful return from a foot injury against the Blues.

"He'll certainly be ready to play with a bit of extra bounce," Mitchell said of Newcombe.

"He probably just got to the line the last two games, so we're pleased that we were able to get a bit of rest into him and freshen him up."