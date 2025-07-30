Collingwood's bid to lure one of Carlton's most famous surnames has ramped up, with coach Craig McRae meeting with Blues defender Jack Silvagni

Jack Silvagni runs with the ball during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae has met with Jack Silvagni as Carlton's favourite son moves closer to a once-unthinkable switch to the Blues' fiercest rivals.

Third-generation Blue Silvagni appears likely to depart Carlton as a free agent at season's end, with the Magpies leading the race after their coach's "first date" with the defender.

Asked if he'd met with Silvagni, McRae said: "Yeah I did. And I'm confident to say we'll keep exploring what the best version of us looks like, and when there's free agents available we'll keep exploring those things."

Asked if he felt Collingwood was a chance to get Silvagni, McRae stressed that was the role of list manager Justin Leppitsch and football boss Charlie Gardiner.

"I just met with a young man and ... we had a first date to see if we like each other," McRae said.

"Yeah, I could go on a second date with Jack."

Collingwood has reportedly put a four-year deal in front of Silvagni, 27, who has shone as a key back this year on his return from an ACL tear, but is currently sidelined with a groin injury,

He is the son of Blues great Stephen Silvagni, who played 312 games for Carlton, and the grandson of Sergio Silvagni, who made 239 appearances for the club.

Jack has played 128 times for Carlton since he was selected as a father-son draft pick in 2015, and his departure would be a hammer blow to the Blues faithful.

Collingwood is keen to build its defensive depth, after Nathan Murphy's concussion-forced retirement last year was compounded by Reef McInnes suffering an ACL tear early this season.

Craig McRae after the R8 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG on May 3, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Dan McStay has been training as a defender while Billy Frampton is in contention to return, with Jeremy Howe still injured.

Skipper Darcy Moore (back) didn't train on Wednesday, but McRae said he "should be fine" to face reigning premier Brisbane on Saturday at the MCG, while Scott Pendlebury is set to return.

Collingwood is weighing up whether to bring back Bobby Hill, who kicked three goals in the VFL in his return from personal leave, and Jordan De Goey, who had 19 disposals on limited minutes.

"In the ideal world, they probably do both need a little bit more (match minutes)," McRae said.

"But we just weigh up what the team needs this week, and then what's best for those guys longer-term.

"Are they fit and available to perform at a level that we'd like this week?"