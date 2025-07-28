Tom Mitchell went above and beyond to get his body right after a debilitating run of injuries

Tom Mitchell celebrates Collingwood's win over Brisbane in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE DOUBLE leg break in 2019 demanded more physically, but Tom Mitchell endured just as much psychologically in the 435 days it required to return from the foot injuries that threatened his career. Now the Brownlow Medallist is back and up for the fight to keep his spot.

Mitchell didn't play after Anzac Day last year due to a plantar fascia tear that eventually required surgery in June. He made a full recovery ahead of pre-season only for a stress fracture to develop in his foot last December, but he returned in the VFL in May.

After becoming a premiership player in his first season at Collingwood in 2023, where he finished fourth in the Copeland Trophy and the Norm Smith Medal, Mitchell entered 2025 without a contract beyond this season and without any light at the end of the tunnel.

Last off-season, the dual All-Australian midfielder stayed in Melbourne and doubled down on his body. He had a sauna and ice bath installed at home for recovery. Acupuncture was added to his weekly routine.

Dynamic neuromuscular stabilisation (DNS) sessions with renowned movement coach Mark McGrath helped extend the careers of Chris Judd and Luke Hodge and have become a staple for Mitchell each Wednesday afternoon, where posture is given the same attention positioning at stoppages are by Hayden Skipworth.

That heightened focus on incremental gains didn't reap rewards initially, but is starting to pay dividends now for the 32-year-old. Mitchell collected 29 disposals at 86.2 per cent disposal efficiency, along with seven inside 50s in the 36-point win over Richmond at the MCG.

"It was bloody tough; it was setback after setback; that was the difficulty with this layoff. It wasn't like the broken leg where I knew I was going to be out for 12 months. It was one thing after the other and they do feel like daggers each time you get another setback. It was really tough," Mitchell told AFL.com.au in the rooms on Sunday night.

"The way I approached it was I realise I'm at the back end of my career, and if I really want to extend my career, I'm going to have to extend my dedication to levels I never have before. That's just around getting my body into the best physical shape it's ever been in by investing in little things like a sauna and an ice bath at home. All the work you do at the club and then another five or so hours after.

"I see a movement coach, his name is Mark McGrath and that's DNS training. It's pretty famous; 'Juddy' and 'Hodgey' used him throughout their careers. I see Mark for two hours on a Wednesday. Body movement, efficiency, body work. I get acupuncture once a week on my feet and ankles. That's something knew I've done. I'll get an extra massage outside the club. And just do my own stretching and ball handling sessions every day."

Tom Mitchell warms up during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Past performances don't guarantee games in the future. Mitchell knows that. He has the runs on the board, but a selection squeeze in the Magpies' engine room will cost someone a spot. The three-time best and fairest winner impressed against Carlton in round 17, but was managed against Fremantle after just a fortnight in the team.

"I feel like you have to have self-belief in this game because it's tough. People want to judge you all the time, good or bad, and you have to eradicate that outside noise, stick to what you know, listen to your coaches, focus on what you are good at and trust the process," Mitchell said.

"We have a strong team, everyone is fighting for positions, so these days are really special when you are a part of the team. Hopefully I can contribute. Being a part of a win like this is what you miss after long layoff."

Champion midfielder Scott Pendlebury is expected to return this Saturday night against Brisbane after he was managed on Sunday due to a corked quad at training. Jordan De Goey returned in the VFL in Frankston on Saturday night and won’t be far away. Ned Long has played every game in 2025, becoming a permanent fixture after being recruited via the 2024 Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Is there room for them all?

"I think there is," Mitchell said. "We all play slightly different. I think 'Pendles' sees the game really well, sets everyone up, he is obviously really efficient by foot. My strength is my hands and putting guys into space. 'Longy' is just a pressure beast and he takes two or three bodies with him and hunts the ball really well. I think we do things differently, but I understand it's a story. I feel we can all contribute in the same team."

Tom Mitchell in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval during the 2025 season. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitchell wants to play on for a 15th season in 2026, ideally at Collingwood, but knows he doesn't have too many winters left, which is part of the reason the former Sydney and Hawthorn midfielder has increased his media presence this year, appearing on Channel 7 and 3AW, around his weekly Ball Magnets podcast and new show on AFL.com.au, On The Inside.

"That's what I am really passionate about," he said. "I really enjoy the Ball Magnets podcast, sharing stories with similar likeminded athletes, getting into the minds of athletes and what makes them tick and hopefully passing on to people who want to be the best version of themselves, whether they are a player or a coach. That's what we try and promote."

Mitchell is business partners with dual Brownlow Medallists Patrick Cripps and Lachie Neale – three players with 530 total Brownlow votes – and played with all-time greats across his 65 games with the Swans and 106 in brown and gold, but labelled Nick Daicos the best he has ever seen in the aftermath of yet another had-to-see-it-to-believe-it performance.

The 22-year-old finished with the most Champion Data AFL Player Ratings points (37.2) of 2025 to date after amassing 42 disposals, 14 score involvements, three goals and 910m gained to terrorise the Tigers on Sunday.

"The way he played today … I am speechless. What can you say?" he said.

"When he kicked that goal from the pocket I was standing at the top of the 50 and I just thought: this guy is the best I've ever seen. I genuinely believe he is the best player I have ever seen. He is a freak, a step above everyone."

Craig McRae preached to his players the importance of staying present in the bowels of the MCG before the game on Sunday. No player at Collingwood understands the value of that mantra more than Mitchell right now.