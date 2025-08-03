Geelong coach says star forward's search for 100 being helped by teammates' generosity is alright if it's not affecting results

Jeremy Cameron during the round 21 match between Geelong and Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, August 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Scott admits Jeremy Cameron's teammates had an extra eye out for him as the Geelong spearhead continued his pursuit of a rare century with six goals in an 88-point thumping of Port Adelaide.

But the two-time premiership coach doesn't believe it has become an issue that is hurting the Cats, who pressed their case for a top-two spot in the dominant 23.15 (153) to 9.11 (65) victory at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday.

Cameron, who kicked a career-best 11 goals against North Melbourne in round 20, had four goals to half-time against Port under close attention from Lachie Jones.

The 32-year-old's tally stands at 75 for the year and he has another three games, plus finals, to become the first player since Hawthorn's Lance Franklin in 2008 to kick 100 in a season.

"Trying to put myself in that position, I'd be a bit enthused around the idea," Scott said.

"My sense is that it's still so far off. Like, he's going to have to play a few finals, which is a long way from a guarantee for us.

"I think we're a better team when he has the ball, but there is a line there where if we're choosing him over better options then we'd need to address it.

"I'm not seeing it too much, but they're clearly looking for him."

Cameron benefited multiple times when teammates handed off the ball from positions where they could have taken shots at goal themselves.

"There are certain positions on the ground where him snapping the ball on his left (foot) is a higher percentage than one of the best kicks in our team on their right," Scott said.

"I'm happy for him to get the ball in that situation."

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley saw positives out of the loss, especially in the fight from a young side smashed by injuries, then hit again when captain Connor Rozee was a late withdrawal through illness.

Jase Burgoyne was subbed out with an ankle complaint, adding to the Power's injury woes.

"All this considered, it wasn't totally unexpected that we'd battle our way through a game down here against Geelong," Port coach Ken Hinkley said.

"It was a full-strength Geelong against clearly an undermanned team that we took out there.

"But I thought the boys hung in there as much as they possibly could for most parts of the game.”

The Power has been hit hard to key players throughout Hinkley’s final season in charge at the club.

Recruit Jack Lukosius was out of the side again and has only managed five games at Port Adelaide since crossing from Gold Coast.

The former Sun joined other important players like Jason Horne-Francis, Esava Ratugolea, Todd Marshall and Sam Powell-Pepper on the sidelines.

"We'll find a way and we’ll pick ourselves up and we'll go again. We'll find a way to compete and bring our best energy next week and we look forward to the opportunity to play at home," an optimistic Hinkley said.

"There's some good stuff that's happened for us this year. Even today, you see Whitlock and Berry play, first-year players, that's only going to help them grow and help them into their pre-season, make them better and make our footy club better next year.

"I have no doubt and I have great confidence that as bad as the back end of the year is starting to feel like for us, that there is a bit of a rainbow up there and that there’s something at the end of that, that we'll be OK and when the team moves forward next year it’ll be alright."