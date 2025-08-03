The Dockers have overcome the Blues in a tough contest

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Carlton in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has survived a scare to overcome Carlton by 27 points and continue its charge towards finals on Sunday.

The Dockers trailed for most of the game at Optus Stadium before finishing with a seven-goal final quarter to win 15.4 (94) to 10.7 (67).

DOCKERS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Freo improved to 14-6 and sits fifth on the ladder after a 10th win in its past 11 matches.

Luke Jackson (27 disposals and a goal) and Andrew Brayshaw (23 and 10 clearances) played key roles, while Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss and Pat Voss each kicked three goals.

Patrick Cripps (36 disposals and nine clearances) and George Hewett (36 and seven) battled tirelessly for the Blues, who dropped to 7-13.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:43 Awesome Isaiah electrifies Freo faithful in mighty moment Isaiah Dudley dribbles a timely beauty to lift the home crowd late in the match

00:38 Roving Reid as clever as ever to lead Freo fightback Murphy Reid executes the crumb and finish perfectly to bring his side closer

00:23 Vertical Voss sparks up again with huge hang Patrick Voss gets the ride and sticks an impressive flying grab

00:56 Promising young Blue subbed with concerning knee blow Harry O'Farrell comes from the field after sustaining a suspected knee injury in this incident

00:55 Huge blow as star Docker subbed with another injury Hayden Young is subbed out of the game with a suspected groin injury just weeks after returning from a hamstring injury

00:38 Blake's bender is a thing of beauty as Carlton runs hot early Blake Acres threads a super snap from the angle to continue his side's strong start

00:38 Blues bursts from blocks with magic Moir start Ashton Moir roves and snaps at pace to nail the first major in the opening minute

FREMANTLE 2.0 4.1 8.2 15.4 (94)

CARLTON 5.0 8.1 9.4 10.7 (67)