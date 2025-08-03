FREMANTLE has survived a scare to overcome Carlton by 27 points and continue its charge towards finals on Sunday.
The Dockers trailed for most of the game at Optus Stadium before finishing with a seven-goal final quarter to win 15.4 (94) to 10.7 (67).
DOCKERS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats
Freo improved to 14-6 and sits fifth on the ladder after a 10th win in its past 11 matches.
Luke Jackson (27 disposals and a goal) and Andrew Brayshaw (23 and 10 clearances) played key roles, while Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss and Pat Voss each kicked three goals.
Patrick Cripps (36 disposals and nine clearances) and George Hewett (36 and seven) battled tirelessly for the Blues, who dropped to 7-13.
More to come
FREMANTLE 2.0 4.1 8.2 15.4 (94)
CARLTON 5.0 8.1 9.4 10.7 (67)