The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 21 games are in

Toby Nankervis walks onto the field ahead the match between Gold Coast and Richmond at People First Stadium in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND captain Toby Nankervis has been cleared after making contact with an umpire in the Tigers' loss to Gold Coast.

Nankervis cannoned into the umpire at a centre bounce in the third quarter of Richmond's 84-point loss on Saturday.

But the Tigers ruck wasn't cited by the Match Review Officer, meaning he has avoided a sanction.

West Coast's Liam Baker, Melbourne's Christian Salem, Essendon's Oskar Smartt and Brisbane's Lachie Neale were all fined following incidents in Saturday's games.