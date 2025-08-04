The coaches' votes for the round 21 games are in

Noah Anderson after Gold Coast's win over Richmond in R21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NOAH Anderson has reclaimed the lead at the top of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while teammate Matt Rowell has moved to a tie for third.

Anderson picked up 10 votes from Gold Coast's win over Richmond to move to 93 votes for the season, six clear of Nick Daicos on 87.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Rowell picked up eight votes against the Tigers to move to 78 votes, level with Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson (eight votes in round 21) and Geelong star Bailey Smith (four votes in round 21).

Anderson and Max Holmes were the only two players to get a perfect 10 votes in round 21, with Holmes jumping to 77 votes for the season and a tie for sixth spot.

Sydney ruck Brodie Grundy picked up to another nine votes to join Holmes on 77 for the year. The Swans star has now picked up 64 votes from a possible 80 in his past eight games.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney

8 Tim English WB

8 Marcus Bontempelli WB

8 Aaron Naughton WB

4 Sam Darcy WB

2 Rory Lobb WB

'The cold, hard facts say that we need to keep winning': Beveridge Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 21's match against GWS

'We got belted in the contest, plain and simple': Kingsley Watch GWS's press conference after round 21's match against Western Bulldogs

Highlights: Western Bulldogs v GWS The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

English enormous in every facet as Dogs dine out Tim English has a night out against the Giants with 20 disposals, 11 marks and two goals

10 goals between them: Enjoy Darcy and Naughton's big bags Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton continue their frightening partnership up forward with a combined haul of 10 goals

Richards' long bomb somehow rolls all the way Ed Richards unleashes a monster effort from well beyond the arc and gets the fortuitous bounce

Darcy dominating the air and monstering Taylor Sam Darcy is putting on a clinic against gun defender Sam Taylor with some towering marks and sweet goals in the third quarter

Stringer sinks super shot against former club Jake Stringer takes a strong mark on the lead and makes no mistake with the resulting kick

Giant subbed out before half-time with ankle worry Things go from bad to worse for a struggling GWS outfit with Toby McMullin forced out of the contest with an ankle concern

Naughton tops ripping pack mark with wild juggler Aaron Naughton runs hot in the second term, reeling in two stunning grabs before kicking truly

Dog's desperate smother personifies the 'little things' Aaron Naughton earns all the plaudits after his brilliant smother sets up a goal for Lachie McNeil

Two footballs almost collide in bizarre GWS goal Jake Riccardi nails the first major for his side after a rare sequence sees two balls on the ground at the same time

Darcy dribbler gets Dogs barking in opening minute Sam Darcy gets the Bulldogs off to a flyer with a superb effort for a big man

Adelaide v Hawthorn

9 Izak Rankine ADEL

8 Jordan Dawson ADEL

5 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL

4 Josh Battle HAW

2 James Sicily HAW

1 Wayne Milera ADEL

1 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL

'There's no need for yelling and screaming': Nicks Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 21's match against Hawthorn

'I don't have an answer yet': Mitchell Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 21's match against Adelaide

Highlights: Adelaide v Hawthorn The Crows and Hawks clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

'Why do we need to stop play?': Crows irate over 'cramp delay' Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks and his players vent their frustration as play is halted in the final term to allow a sore Will Day to head to the bench

Nothing like some Rankine magic to rock the stadium Izak Rankine conjures a spectacular goal from the tightest of angles as the Crows come flying home

'How can you miss that?' Commentators fume as 50m call costs Hawks James Sicily is left reeling after a 50m penalty is paid despite his teammate appearing to get a touch that would have forced Izak Rankine to play on

Ginni works up crowd after floater turns to 'special goal' Jack Ginnivan delivers another rousing celebration after his hopeful effort finds the sticks in stunning fashion

'Can you believe that?': Star Hawk gets all-time bounce A clever kick from Will Day takes a dream bounce and somehow travels through untouched as Hawthorn inches closer

'Serious hostility': Fireworks erupt after Rankine's ridiculous tap Izak Rankine delivers a moment of magic with a spectacular assist for Riley Thilthorpe that sets off a big scuffle

Thilthorpe turns on beast mode as Crows come charging Riley Thilthorpe gets going in the second term with a powerful double to help ignite Adelaide's comeback

Skipper strikes twice in minutes to light up Adelaide Oval Jordan Dawson is 'putting on a clinic' in the second quarter with two outstanding goals to pull his side back into the contest

Fogarty fires up home crowd with riveting goal Darcy Fogarty gathers the footy inside 50, wheels around and delivers a much-needed major to get the Adelaide faithful buzzing

Melbourne v West Coast

9 Max Gawn MELB

9 Jack Viney MELB

4 Bayley Fritsch MELB

3 Christian Salem MELB

2 Clayton Oliver MELB

2 Kysaiah Pickett MELB

1 Christian Petracca MELB

'That's exactly the sort of response that you want and hopefully it's a building block to keep moving forward': Goodwin Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 21's match against West Coast

'A disappointing game, not the way we wanted to play today': McQualter Watch West Coast's press conference after round 21's match against Melbourne

Highlights: Melbourne v West Coast The Demons and Eagles clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Sky-high Jai takes soaring grab and slots truly Jai Culley continues to impress in his Melbourne debut with a terrific grab and goal

'Perfect 10': All the goals from Dees' devastating quarter Melbourne erupts with 10 third-quarter goals in a ruthless response to last week's collapse

Delisted Eagle holds his new jumper in special debut goal Jai Culley takes a terrific grab and delivers a passionate celebration after nailing his first major in new colours

Bowey's brilliant smother sparks Demons' 'best passage' Jake Bowey gets in the way of certain Eagles goal before Kade Chandler finishes truly at the other end

Brutal head clash sees gun Eagle helped off ground Liam Ryan enters HIA protocols following this sickening clash of heads on the wing

'Almost sums up the Eagles' season': Bench sign baffles commentators Commentators see the funny side of an upside-down interchange sign from West Coast

Fritsch's shocking shank somehow turns to gold Jacob van Rooyen ends up with a major after Bayley Fritsch shanked his set shot 20 metres from goal

Gold Coast v Richmond

10 Noah Anderson GCFC

8 Matt Rowell GCFC

3 Sam Collins GCFC

3 Mac Andrew GCFC

3 John Noble GCFC

2 Brayden Fiorini GCFC

1 Touk Miller GCFC

'If you had said to me we'd win by 80 I'd be absolutely pumped': Hardwick Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 21's match against Richmond

'There's a split personality in the changeroom right now': Yze Watch Richmond's press conference after round 21's match against Gold Coast

Highlights: Gold Coast v Richmond The Suns and Tigers clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

'Mac is back in town': Dazzling bomb from gun Sun Mac Andrew unleashes a mammoth kick from outside 50 and hits it perfectly to nail a mesmerising major

Ump rocked and nearly trampled in ruck crossfire An umpire cops contact from Toby Nankervis, causing him to lose balance and stumble directly into the path of Jarrod Witts

Farrar fires up with sizzling surge Jy Farrar bursts to life in the third quarter, setting up one goal and slotting another himself

'Game's gone up a gear': Minute of ferocious footy Players from both sides go all-in during a tough stretch of contests, delivering crunching tackles and relentless pressure

Hopper clipped high by Sun's stray arm Jacob Hopper appears a little woozy after copping some high contact from Alex Davies

Armstrong by name, strong by nature: Tiger brushes off big Mac Harry Armstrong shrugs off Mac Andrew with brute strength before finally drilling Richmond's first goal after the main break

Cruel early blow with promising young Tiger subbed Richmond suffers an injury headache in the opening term and is forced to sub out Jonty Faull after appearing to hurt his knee

King kicking everything early as Suns fire up Ben King gets Gold Coast off to a flying start with some strong finishes in the first quarter

Sydney v Essendon

9 Brodie Grundy SYD

9 Nick Blakey SYD

5 Isaac Heeney SYD

3 Sam Durham ESS

2 Justin McInerney SYD

1 Andrew McGrath ESS

1 Callum Mills SYD

'We do have to quite consciously work on the morale of our group': Scott Watch Essendon's press conference after round 21's match against Sydney

'I didn't find it tough to get motivated, it's probably a question you ask of the players': Cox Watch Sydney's press conference after round 21's match against Essendon

Highlights: Sydney v Essendon The Swans and Bombers clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Blakiston keeps cool to score maiden major Lachlan Blakiston kicks his first AFL goal at an important stage in the game to keep Essendon in the hunt

Kako bursts past to nail one on the run Isaac Kako runs into an open goal with his typical explosiveness and clean ground-ball work

'He actually misses it!': Swan's savage blunder in goal square Caiden Cleary squanders one of the easiest opportunities in front of goal by completely missing the footy with his boot

Paps all smiles after big bump Tom Papley nails home a long-range goal after receiving a free kick near the 50m arc

Play paused for groundsman to fix hole in unusual scenes An unexpected surface concern prompts a brief delay in play, with a groundsman stepping in to smooth things over

Gulden touch: Errol drives home gold in game 100 Errol Gulden is swarmed by teammates as he registers a fantastic major in his 100th game

Collingwood v Brisbane

8 Logan Morris BL

7 Hugh McCluggage BL

7 Lachie Neale BL

3 Harris Andrews BL

3 Steele Sidebottom COLL

1 Josh Dunkley BL

1 Josh Daicos COLL

'We were outplayed by a really good team, a hungry team': McRae Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 21's match against Brisbane

'He's a great player, young Logan. I mean, he's such a surprise packet': Fagan Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 21's match against Collingwood

Morris hits Pies for six on famous MCG turf Logan Morris continues to announce himself to the footy world with a stunning six-goal performance against Collingwood on their home deck

Highlights: Collingwood v Brisbane The Magpies and Lions clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

'Surely he didn't hear the whistle': Rayner's ridiculous goal pays off Cam Rayner takes advantage from the tightest of angles and somehow gets it to roll through, saving himself from what could've been a horrendous blunder

Horror kick ends with huge Hill hanger in wild moment Will Ashcroft's risky switch to Dayne Zorko backfires spectacularly as Bobby Hill flies over the top for a towering grab in a potentially game-changing moment

'That's a footballer right there': Lion's magnificent kick stuns Pies Hugh McCluggage earns all the praise after displaying some tremendous poise and vision to set up a goal for Cam Rayner

Morris points at Maynard after running riot at 'G Lions young gun Logan Morris lets Brayden Maynard know all about his work after nailing another quick double to bring his tally to five on the night

De Goey gets absolutely swarmed after big return goal Jordan De Goey reminds everyone of his importance to Collingwood's premiership hopes with a super major in his comeback game

'Perfect start for the young man': Morris strikes twice in a minute Logan Morris catches fire in the first term with a couple of superb marks and finishes

Schultz stuns early with sizzling spinning mark Lachie Schultz gets a beautiful rise and makes no mistake with the set shot to register the first goal of the game

St Kilda v North Melbourne

9 Rowan Marshall STK

9 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

5 Colby McKercher NMFC

4 Harry Sheezel NMFC

3 Jack Sinclair STK

Lyon post-match, R21: 'We've got a battle on our hands but we're up for the battle' Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 21's match against North Melbourne

Clarkson post-match, R21: 'Seems to be a lot of people who think they can do it better' Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 21's match against St Kilda

Highlights: St Kilda v North Melbourne The Saints and Kangaroos clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

'Let the footy do the talking': Nasiah tight-lipped on contract Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera keeps fans guessing on his contract call after starring in another St Kilda win at Marvel Stadium

Zurhaar comes flying, clips Marshall high Cameron Zurhaar could come under Match Review Officer scrutiny for this incident with Rowan Marshall

Last two mins: Saints hold on after Roos' fourth-quarter frenzy falls short The thrilling final moments between St Kilda and North Melbourne in round 21

Boxshall's shoe in the box beats them all Hugh Boxshall soccers through a quick and clever finish through North Melbourne hands

Motoring McKercher goes all the way in electric play Colby McKercher puts on the jets and drills a sublime running finish to put North Melbourne back in front

'Brilliant' Nas trickery becoming a trend as Jack gets the bend Jack Higgins works the angles perfectly to get himself on the board after Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's smooth moves in the middle

Roo on report: Off-the-ball strike spells MRO danger Paul Curtis goes in the book right on the siren after appearing to collect Angus Hastie high with a swinging blow

Gutsy Roo flies horizontally with 'unbelievable' grab Zac Banch attacks the footy at pace and takes a courageous aerial mark as Ryan Byrnes also showed bravery coming the other way

Harry's happy snap is all class as Kangas start hot Harry Sheezel nails a superb stop

00:47 LDU burns them and curls early gem to get North rolling Luke Davies-Uniacke bursts past his opponent and threads a slick snap for his side's first major

Geelong v Port Adelaide

10 Max Holmes GEEL

4 Gryan Miers GEEL

4 Bailey Smith GEEL

4 Shannon Neale GEEL

3 Jeremy Cameron GEEL

3 Oisin Mullin GEEL

2 Mark Blicavs GEEL

09:36 Scott post-match, R21: 'I think we're a better team when he has the ball, but there is a line' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 21’s match against Port Adelaide

04:51 Hinkley post-match, R21: 'We'll find a way and we'll pick ourselves up and we'll go again' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 21’s match against Geelong

02:26 Dashing Holmes runs rampant in powerful display Max Holmes has made a habit of strutting his stuff at a high level in front of home fans and today was no different

08:16 Highlights: Geelong v Port Adelaide The Cats and Power clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:29 Jack in the box: Henry hanger could be a MOTY contender Jack Henry caps off another resounding Geelong win with a late submission for Mark of the Year

02:03 ‘Four goals in five minutes!’: Super sub’s record-breaking burst Jack Martin sends the Cattery into a frenzy with an electrifying four-goal blitz soon after entering the contest

00:42 Wines clobbered as Stewart's desperate effort goes awry Ollie Wines pulls up worse for wear after getting crunched by Tom Stewart in this heavy clash

00:47 Danger hands Jezza his second as his tally continues to climb Jeremy Cameron runs past to receive a selfless handball from Patrick Dangerfield as the ton looms ever closer

00:43 'Danger at his best': Champion Cat’s stunning goal Patrick Dangerfield gathers in one motion before turning goalward on his non-preferred

00:51 'Born to run' goal song sums up Geelong’s 'racehorse' Max Holmes follows up his good work with a running major as a Bruce Springsteen classic plays out at GHMBA Stadium

Fremantle v Carlton

8 Luke Jackson FRE

8 Jordan Clark FRE

8 Patrick Cripps CARL

4 George Hewett CARL

1 Jaeger O'Meara FRE

1 Nick Haynes CARL

11:09 'It doesn't look very serious. He just couldn't get going': Longmuir Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 21’s match against Carlton

07:27 'He's going to be a very good player for us': Voss Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 21’s match against Fremantle

08:03 Highlights: Fremantle v Carlton The Dockers and Blues clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Clutch Voss has his say with scintillating double play Patrick Voss charges towards goal and unselfishly sets up Jye Amiss before booting a ripper in the final seconds to cap off an important win

00:43 Awesome Isaiah electrifies Freo faithful in mighty moment Isaiah Dudley dribbles a timely beauty to lift the home crowd late in the match

00:38 Roving Reid as clever as ever to lead Freo fightback Murphy Reid executes the crumb and finish perfectly to bring his side closer

00:23 Vertical Voss sparks up again with huge hang Patrick Voss gets the ride and sticks an impressive flying grab

00:56 Promising young Blue subbed with concerning knee blow Harry O'Farrell comes from the field after sustaining a suspected knee injury in this incident

00:55 Huge blow as star Docker subbed with another injury Hayden Young is subbed out of the game with a suspected groin injury just weeks after returning from a hamstring injury

00:38 Blake's bender is a thing of beauty as Carlton runs hot early Blake Acres threads a super snap from the angle to continue his side's strong start

00:38 Blues burst from blocks with magic Moir start Ashton Moir roves and snaps at pace to nail the first major in the opening minute

LEADERBOARD

93 Noah Anderson GCFC

87 Nick Daicos COLL

78 Jordan Dawson ADEL

78 Matt Rowell GCFC

78 Bailey Smith GEEL

77 Brodie Grundy SYD

77 Max Holmes GEEL

76 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

73 Max Gawn MELB

73 Caleb Serong FRE

71 Zak Butters PORT

67 Ed Richards WB

66 Hugh McCluggage BL

65 Marcus Bontempelli WB

62 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

59 Connor Rozee PORT

58 Finn Callaghan GWS

58 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL

58 Tristan Xerri NMFC

56 Lachie Neale BL

55 Josh Daicos COLL

54 Jeremy Cameron GEEL

51 Isaac Heeney SYD

51 Touk Miller GCFC

50 Tim Taranto RICH