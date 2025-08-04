NOAH Anderson has reclaimed the lead at the top of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while teammate Matt Rowell has moved to a tie for third.
Anderson picked up 10 votes from Gold Coast's win over Richmond to move to 93 votes for the season, six clear of Nick Daicos on 87.
Rowell picked up eight votes against the Tigers to move to 78 votes, level with Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson (eight votes in round 21) and Geelong star Bailey Smith (four votes in round 21).
Anderson and Max Holmes were the only two players to get a perfect 10 votes in round 21, with Holmes jumping to 77 votes for the season and a tie for sixth spot.
Sydney ruck Brodie Grundy picked up to another nine votes to join Holmes on 77 for the year. The Swans star has now picked up 64 votes from a possible 80 in his past eight games.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney
8 Tim English WB
8 Marcus Bontempelli WB
8 Aaron Naughton WB
4 Sam Darcy WB
2 Rory Lobb WB
Adelaide v Hawthorn
9 Izak Rankine ADEL
8 Jordan Dawson ADEL
5 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL
4 Josh Battle HAW
2 James Sicily HAW
1 Wayne Milera ADEL
1 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL
Melbourne v West Coast
9 Max Gawn MELB
9 Jack Viney MELB
4 Bayley Fritsch MELB
3 Christian Salem MELB
2 Clayton Oliver MELB
2 Kysaiah Pickett MELB
1 Christian Petracca MELB
Gold Coast v Richmond
10 Noah Anderson GCFC
8 Matt Rowell GCFC
3 Sam Collins GCFC
3 Mac Andrew GCFC
3 John Noble GCFC
2 Brayden Fiorini GCFC
1 Touk Miller GCFC
Sydney v Essendon
9 Brodie Grundy SYD
9 Nick Blakey SYD
5 Isaac Heeney SYD
3 Sam Durham ESS
2 Justin McInerney SYD
1 Andrew McGrath ESS
1 Callum Mills SYD
Collingwood v Brisbane
8 Logan Morris BL
7 Hugh McCluggage BL
7 Lachie Neale BL
3 Harris Andrews BL
3 Steele Sidebottom COLL
1 Josh Dunkley BL
1 Josh Daicos COLL
St Kilda v North Melbourne
9 Rowan Marshall STK
9 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
5 Colby McKercher NMFC
4 Harry Sheezel NMFC
3 Jack Sinclair STK
Geelong v Port Adelaide
10 Max Holmes GEEL
4 Gryan Miers GEEL
4 Bailey Smith GEEL
4 Shannon Neale GEEL
3 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
3 Oisin Mullin GEEL
2 Mark Blicavs GEEL
Fremantle v Carlton
8 Luke Jackson FRE
8 Jordan Clark FRE
8 Patrick Cripps CARL
4 George Hewett CARL
1 Jaeger O'Meara FRE
1 Nick Haynes CARL
LEADERBOARD
93 Noah Anderson GCFC
87 Nick Daicos COLL
78 Jordan Dawson ADEL
78 Matt Rowell GCFC
78 Bailey Smith GEEL
77 Brodie Grundy SYD
77 Max Holmes GEEL
76 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
73 Max Gawn MELB
73 Caleb Serong FRE
71 Zak Butters PORT
67 Ed Richards WB
66 Hugh McCluggage BL
65 Marcus Bontempelli WB
62 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
59 Connor Rozee PORT
58 Finn Callaghan GWS
58 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL
58 Tristan Xerri NMFC
56 Lachie Neale BL
55 Josh Daicos COLL
54 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
51 Isaac Heeney SYD
51 Touk Miller GCFC
50 Tim Taranto RICH