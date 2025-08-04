Noah Anderson after Gold Coast's win over Richmond in R21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NOAH Anderson has reclaimed the lead at the top of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while teammate Matt Rowell has moved to a tie for third.

Anderson picked up 10 votes from Gold Coast's win over Richmond to move to 93 votes for the season, six clear of Nick Daicos on 87.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Rowell picked up eight votes against the Tigers to move to 78 votes, level with Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson (eight votes in round 21) and Geelong star Bailey Smith (four votes in round 21).

Anderson and Max Holmes were the only two players to get a perfect 10 votes in round 21, with Holmes jumping to 77 votes for the season and a tie for sixth spot.

18:00

ACCESS: Matthew Lloyd's concern with Collingwood resting players, third contender for AA ruck race

Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd with the latest news and opinions from Round 21

Sydney ruck Brodie Grundy picked up to another nine votes to join Holmes on 77 for the year. The Swans star has now picked up 64 votes from a possible 80 in his past eight games.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney

8 Tim English WB
8 Marcus Bontempelli WB
8 Aaron Naughton WB
4 Sam Darcy WB
2 Rory Lobb WB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:16

    Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Giants clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 12:07

    'The cold, hard facts say that we need to keep winning': Beveridge

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 21’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 06:21

    'We got belted in the contest, plain and simple': Kingsley

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 21’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v GWS

    The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 01:59

    English enormous in every facet as Dogs dine out

    Tim English has a night out against the Giants with 20 disposals, 11 marks and two goals

    AFL
  • 03:56

    10 goals between them: Enjoy Darcy and Naughton’s big bags

    Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton continue their frightening partnership up forward with a combined haul of 10 goals

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Richards’ long bomb somehow rolls all the way

    Ed Richards unleashes a monster effort from well beyond the arc and gets the fortuitous bounce

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Darcy dominating the air and monstering Taylor

    Sam Darcy is putting on a clinic against gun defender Sam Taylor with some towering marks and sweet goals in the third quarter

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Stringer sinks super shot against former club

    Jake Stringer takes a strong mark on the lead and makes no mistake with the resulting kick

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Giant subbed out before half-time with ankle worry

    Things go from bad to worse for a struggling GWS outfit with Toby McMullin forced out of the contest with an ankle concern

    AFL
  • 01:15

    Naughton tops ripping pack mark with wild juggler

    Aaron Naughton runs hot in the second term, reeling in two stunning grabs before kicking truly

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Dog’s desperate smother personifies the ‘little things’

    Aaron Naughton earns all the plaudits after his brilliant smother sets up a goal for Lachie McNeil

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Two footballs almost collide in bizarre GWS goal

    Jake Riccardi nails the first major for his side after a rare sequence sees two balls on the ground at the same time

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Darcy dribbler gets Dogs barking in opening minute

    Sam Darcy gets the Bulldogs off to a flyer with a superb effort for a big man

    AFL

Adelaide v Hawthorn

9 Izak Rankine ADEL
8 Jordan Dawson ADEL
5 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL
4 Josh Battle HAW
2 James Sicily HAW
1 Wayne Milera ADEL
1 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:08

    Mini-Match: Adelaide v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Hawks clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 10:55

    'There's no need for yelling and screaming': Nicks

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 21’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 06:09

    'I don't have an answer yet': Mitchell

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 21’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Crows and Hawks clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:45

    ‘Why do we need to stop play?’: Crows irate over ‘cramp delay’

    Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks and his players vent their frustration as play is halted in the final term to allow a sore Will Day to head to the bench

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Nothing like some Rankine magic to rock the stadium

    Izak Rankine conjures a spectacular goal from the tightest of angles as the Crows come flying home

    AFL
  • 01:49

    ‘How can you miss that?’ Commentators fume as 50m call costs Hawks

    James Sicily is left reeling after a 50m penalty is paid despite his teammate appearing to get a touch that would have forced Izak Rankine to play on

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Ginni works up crowd after floater turns to ‘special goal’

    Jack Ginnivan delivers another rousing celebration after his hopeful effort finds the sticks in stunning fashion

    AFL
  • 00:34

    ‘Can you believe that?’: Star Hawk gets all-time bounce

    A clever kick from Will Day takes a dream bounce and somehow travels through untouched as Hawthorn inches closer

    AFL
  • 01:03

    ‘Serious hostility’: Fireworks erupt after Rankine's ridiculous tap

    Izak Rankine delivers a moment of magic with a spectacular assist for Riley Thilthorpe that sets off a big scuffle

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Thilthorpe turns on beast mode as Crows come charging

    Riley Thilthorpe gets going in the second term with a powerful double to help ignite Adelaide’s comeback

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Skipper strikes twice in minutes to light up Adelaide Oval

    Jordan Dawson is ‘putting on a clinic’ in the second quarter with two outstanding goals to pull his side back into the contest

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Fogarty fires up home crowd with riveting goal

    Darcy Fogarty gathers the footy inside 50, wheels around and delivers a much-needed major to get the Adelaide faithful buzzing

    AFL

Melbourne v West Coast

9 Max Gawn MELB
9 Jack Viney MELB
4 Bayley Fritsch MELB
3 Christian Salem MELB
2 Clayton Oliver MELB
2 Kysaiah Pickett MELB
1 Christian Petracca MELB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:17

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Eagles clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 07:33

    'That's exactly the sort of response that you want and hopefully it's a building block to keep moving forward': Goodwin

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 21’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 04:23

    'A disappointing game, not the way we wanted to play today': McQualter

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 21’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Melbourne v West Coast

    The Demons and Eagles clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Sky-high Jai takes soaring grab and slots truly

    Jai Culley continues to impress in his Melbourne debut with a terrific grab and goal

    AFL
  • 03:20

    ‘Perfect 10’: All the goals from Dees’ devastating quarter

    Melbourne erupts with 10 third-quarter goals in a ruthless response to last week’s collapse

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Delisted Eagle holds his new jumper in special debut goal

    Jai Culley takes a terrific grab and delivers a passionate celebration after nailing his first major in new colours

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Bowey’s brilliant smother sparks Demons’ ‘best passage’

    Jake Bowey gets in the way of certain Eagles goal before Kade Chandler finishes truly at the other end

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Brutal head clash sees gun Eagle helped off ground

    Liam Ryan enters HIA protocols following this sickening clash of heads on the wing

    AFL
  • 00:25

    'Almost sums up the Eagles’ season': Bench sign baffles commentators

    Commentators see the funny side of an upside-down interchange sign from West Coast

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Fritsch’s shocking shank somehow turns to gold

    Jacob van Rooyen ends up with a major after Bayley Fritsch shanked his set shot 20 metres from goal

    AFL

Gold Coast v Richmond

10 Noah Anderson GCFC
8 Matt Rowell GCFC
3 Sam Collins GCFC
3 Mac Andrew GCFC
3 John Noble GCFC
2 Brayden Fiorini GCFC
1 Touk Miller GCFC

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:08

    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Tigers clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 06:50

    'If you had said to me we'd win by 80 I'd be absolutely pumped': Hardwick

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 21’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 09:39

    'There's a split personality in the changeroom right now': Yze

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 21’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 08:06

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Richmond

    The Suns and Tigers clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:51

    ‘Mac is back in town’: Dazzling bomb from gun Sun

    Mac Andrew unleashes a mammoth kick from outside 50 and hits it perfectly to nail a mesmerising major

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Ump rocked and nearly trampled in ruck crossfire

    An umpire cops contact from Toby Nankervis, causing him to lose balance and stumble directly into the path of Jarrod Witts

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Farrar fires up with sizzling surge

    Jy Farrar bursts to life in the third quarter, setting up one goal and slotting another himself

    AFL
  • 00:47

    ‘Game’s gone up a gear’: Minute of ferocious footy

    Players from both sides go all-in during a tough stretch of contests, delivering crunching tackles and relentless pressure

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Hopper clipped high by Sun’s stray arm

    Jacob Hopper appears a little woozy after copping some high contact from Alex Davies

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Armstrong by name, strong by nature: Tiger brushes off big Mac

    Harry Armstrong shrugs off Mac Andrew with brute strength before finally drilling Richmond’s first goal after the main break

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Cruel early blow with promising young Tiger subbed

    Richmond suffers an injury headache in the opening term and is forced to sub out Jonty Faull after appearing to hurt his knee

    AFL
  • 00:34

    King kicking everything early as Suns fire up

    Ben King gets Gold Coast off to a flying start with some strong finishes in the first quarter

    AFL

Sydney v Essendon

9 Brodie Grundy SYD
9 Nick Blakey SYD
5 Isaac Heeney SYD
3 Sam Durham ESS
2 Justin McInerney SYD
1 Andrew McGrath ESS
1 Callum Mills SYD

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:27

    Mini-Match: Sydney v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Bombers clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 09:19

    'We do have to quite consciously work on the morale of our group': Scott

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 21’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 07:50

    'I didn't find it tough to get motivated, it's probably a question you ask of the players': Cox

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 21’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Sydney v Essendon

    The Swans and Bombers clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Blakiston keeps cool to score maiden major

    Lachlan Blakiston kicks his first AFL goal at an important stage in the game to keep Essendon in the hunt

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Kako bursts past to nail one on the run

    Isaac Kako runs into an open goal with his typical explosiveness and clean ground-ball work

    AFL
  • 00:24

    'He actually misses it!': Swan's savage blunder in goal square

    Caiden Cleary squanders one of the easiest opportunities in front of goal by completely missing the footy with his boot

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Paps all smiles after big bump

    Tom Papley nails home a long-range goal after receiving a free kick near the 50m arc

    AFL
  • 01:13

    Play paused for groundsman to fix hole in unusual scenes

    An unexpected surface concern prompts a brief delay in play, with a groundsman stepping in to smooth things over

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Gulden touch: Errol drives home gold in game 100

    Errol Gulden is swarmed by teammates as he registers a fantastic major in his 100th game

    AFL

Collingwood v Brisbane

8 Logan Morris BL
7 Hugh McCluggage BL
7 Lachie Neale BL
3 Harris Andrews BL
3 Steele Sidebottom COLL
1 Josh Dunkley BL
1 Josh Daicos COLL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:11

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Lions clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    'We were outplayed by a really good team, a hungry team': McRae

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 21’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 11:13

    'He's a great player, young Logan. I mean, he's such a surprise packet': Fagan

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 21’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 02:33

    Morris hits Pies for six on famous MCG turf

    Logan Morris continues to announce himself to the footy world with a stunning six-goal performance against Collingwood on their home deck

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Collingwood v Brisbane

    The Magpies and Lions clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 01:14

    ‘Surely he didn’t hear the whistle’: Rayner’s ridiculous goal pays off

    Cam Rayner takes advantage from the tightest of angles and somehow gets it to roll through, saving himself from what could’ve been a horrendous blunder

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Horror kick ends with huge Hill hanger in wild moment

    Will Ashcroft’s risky switch to Dayne Zorko backfires spectacularly as Bobby Hill flies over the top for a towering grab in a potentially game-changing moment

    AFL
  • 01:08

    ‘That’s a footballer right there’: Lion’s magnificent kick stuns Pies

    Hugh McCluggage earns all the praise after displaying some tremendous poise and vision to set up a goal for Cam Rayner

    AFL
  • 01:23

    Morris points at Maynard after running riot at ‘G

    Lions young gun Logan Morris lets Brayden Maynard know all about his work after nailing another quick double to bring his tally to five on the night

    AFL
  • 00:42

    De Goey gets absolutely swarmed after big return goal

    Jordan De Goey reminds everyone of his importance to Collingwood’s premiership hopes with a super major in his comeback game

    AFL
  • 01:01

    ‘Perfect start for the young man’: Morris strikes twice in a minute

    Logan Morris catches fire in the first term with a couple of superb marks and finishes

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Schultz stuns early with sizzling spinning mark

    Lachie Schultz gets a beautiful rise and makes no mistake with the set shot to register the first goal of the game

    AFL

St Kilda v North Melbourne

9 Rowan Marshall STK
9 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
5 Colby McKercher NMFC
4 Harry Sheezel NMFC
3 Jack Sinclair STK

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:08

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Kangaroos clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 09:11

    Lyon post-match, R21: 'We've got a battle on our hands but we're up for the battle'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 21’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 09:02

    Clarkson post-match, R21: 'Seems to be a lot of people who think they can do it better'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 21’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:04

    Highlights: St Kilda v North Melbourne

    The Saints and Kangaroos clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:56

    'Let the footy do the talking': Nasiah tight-lipped on contract

    Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera keeps fans guessing on his contract call after starring in another St Kilda win at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Zurhaar comes flying, clips Marshall high

    Cameron Zurhaar could come under Match Review Officer scrutiny for this incident with Rowan Marshall

    AFL
  • 03:36

    Last two mins: Saints hold on after Roos' fourth-quarter frenzy falls short

    The thrilling final moments between St Kilda and North Melbourne in round 21

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Boxshall's shoe in the box beats them all

    Hugh Boxshall soccers through a quick and clever finish through North Melbourne hands

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Motoring McKercher goes all the way in electric play

    Colby McKercher puts on the jets and drills a sublime running finish to put North Melbourne back in front

    AFL
  • 01:03

    'Brilliant' Nas trickery becoming a trend as Jack gets the bend

    Jack Higgins works the angles perfectly to get himself on the board after Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's smooth moves in the middle

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Roo on report: Off-the-ball strike spells MRO danger

    Paul Curtis goes in the book right on the siren after appearing to collect Angus Hastie high with a swinging blow

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Gutsy Roo flies horizontally with 'unbelievable' grab

    Zac Banch attacks the footy at pace and takes a courageous aerial mark as Ryan Byrnes also showed bravery coming the other way

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Harry's happy snap is all class as Kangas start hot

    Harry Sheezel nails a superb stoppage finish after Jack Darling's clever ruck work

    AFL
  • 00:47

    LDU burns them and curls early gem to get North rolling

    Luke Davies-Uniacke bursts past his opponent and threads a slick snap for his side's first major

    AFL

Geelong v Port Adelaide

10 Max Holmes GEEL
4 Gryan Miers GEEL
4 Bailey Smith GEEL
4 Shannon Neale GEEL
3 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
3 Oisin Mullin GEEL
2 Mark Blicavs GEEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 21:10

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Power clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 09:36

    Scott post-match, R21: 'I think we're a better team when he has the ball, but there is a line'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 21’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 04:51

    Hinkley post-match, R21: 'We'll find a way and we'll pick ourselves up and we'll go again'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 21’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 02:26

    Dashing Holmes runs rampant in powerful display

    Max Holmes has made a habit of strutting his stuff at a high level in front of home fans and today was no different

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Geelong v Port Adelaide

    The Cats and Power clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Jack in the box: Henry hanger could be a MOTY contender

    Jack Henry caps off another resounding Geelong win with a late submission for Mark of the Year

    AFL
  • 02:03

    ‘Four goals in five minutes!’: Super sub’s record-breaking burst

    Jack Martin sends the Cattery into a frenzy with an electrifying four-goal blitz soon after entering the contest

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Wines clobbered as Stewart's desperate effort goes awry

    Ollie Wines pulls up worse for wear after getting crunched by Tom Stewart in this heavy clash

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Danger hands Jezza his second as his tally continues to climb

    Jeremy Cameron runs past to receive a selfless handball from Patrick Dangerfield as the ton looms ever closer

    AFL
  • 00:43

    'Danger at his best': Champion Cat’s stunning goal

    Patrick Dangerfield gathers in one motion before turning goalward on his non-preferred

    AFL
  • 00:51

    'Born to run' goal song sums up Geelong’s 'racehorse'

    Max Holmes follows up his good work with a running major as a Bruce Springsteen classic plays out at GHMBA Stadium

    AFL

Fremantle v Carlton

8 Luke Jackson FRE
8 Jordan Clark FRE
8 Patrick Cripps CARL
4 George Hewett CARL
1 Jaeger O'Meara FRE
1 Nick Haynes CARL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:08

    Mini-Match: Fremantle v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Blues clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 11:09

    'It doesn't look very serious. He just couldn't get going': Longmuir

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 21’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 07:27

    'He's going to be a very good player for us': Voss

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 21’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:03

    Highlights: Fremantle v Carlton

    The Dockers and Blues clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Clutch Voss has his say with scintillating double play

    Patrick Voss charges towards goal and unselfishly sets up Jye Amiss before booting a ripper in the final seconds to cap off an important win

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Awesome Isaiah electrifies Freo faithful in mighty moment

    Isaiah Dudley dribbles a timely beauty to lift the home crowd late in the match

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Roving Reid as clever as ever to lead Freo fightback

    Murphy Reid executes the crumb and finish perfectly to bring his side closer

    AFL
  • 00:23

    Vertical Voss sparks up again with huge hang

    Patrick Voss gets the ride and sticks an impressive flying grab

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Promising young Blue subbed with concerning knee blow

    Harry O'Farrell comes from the field after sustaining a suspected knee injury in this incident

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Huge blow as star Docker subbed with another injury

    Hayden Young is subbed out of the game with a suspected groin injury just weeks after returning from a hamstring injury

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Blake's bender is a thing of beauty as Carlton runs hot early

    Blake Acres threads a super snap from the angle to continue his side's strong start

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Blues burst from blocks with magic Moir start

    Ashton Moir roves and snaps at pace to nail the first major in the opening minute

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

93 Noah Anderson GCFC
87 Nick Daicos COLL
78 Jordan Dawson ADEL
78 Matt Rowell GCFC
78 Bailey Smith GEEL
77 Brodie Grundy SYD
77 Max Holmes GEEL
76 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
73 Max Gawn MELB
73 Caleb Serong FRE
71 Zak Butters PORT
67 Ed Richards WB
66 Hugh McCluggage BL
65 Marcus Bontempelli WB
62 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
59 Connor Rozee PORT
58 Finn Callaghan GWS
58 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL
58 Tristan Xerri NMFC
56 Lachie Neale BL
55 Josh Daicos COLL
54 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
51 Isaac Heeney SYD
51 Touk Miller GCFC
50 Tim Taranto RICH