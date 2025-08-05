Lachie Neale has been ruled out of the remaining three matches due to a quad injury

Lachie Neale looks on ahead of the R21 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the MCG on August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

BRISBANE will be without two-time Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale for the remainder of the home and away season as he overcomes a quad injury.

Neale starred in Saturday night's win over Collingwood at the MCG with 36 disposals, that included 12 clearances, but reported soreness following the match.

Scans revealed a quad tear that will sideline the co-captain until the finals, should Brisbane win one of its remaining three matches to qualify.

Neale has been ultra resilient since heading east from Fremantle at the end of 2018, missing just eight of the Lions' 165 matches since.

He missed seven games in 2021 due to a combination of back and ankle problems, with the only other game he missed coming in round one last year against the Dockers with a hamstring problem.

The Lions have a variety of options to replace their midfield ace, with Deven Robertson enjoying another stellar campaign in the VFL.

Chris Fagan could also opt to play Bruce Reville on a wing and give some extra inside midfield minutes to Jarrod Berry or Levi Ashcroft.

Neale's absence adds to a growing list of injuries for the Lions that already includes Jack Payne, Noah Answerth, Lincoln McCarthy and Keidean Coleman, who are all finished for 2025, as well as Kai Lohmann (calf), Conor McKenna (hamstring) and Ryan Lester (concussion).

The Lions are currently in third on the ladder ahead of Saturday's Grand Final rematch against Sydney at the Gabba.

They will then head to Perth to play Fremantle and finish the home and away season by hosting Hawthorn in round 24.