Tom Doedee is one of several Lions pushing their case to replace Ryan Lester in Brisbane's back six

Tom Doedee in action during Brisbane's clash with Box Hill in VFL round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MORE than two years after his last senior game, Tom Doedee is a chance to run out in Brisbane colours for the first time on Saturday.

A backline position has become available for the premiers after Ryan Lester suffered a concussion in the win over Collingwood at the weekend.

Doedee is one of a handful of players vying for the vacant position.

The 28-year-old moved north from Adelaide at the end of 2023 and has overcome back-to-back knee reconstructions, the second of which occurred on the eve of his Lions debut last March.

The last time he played in the AFL was June 2023, for the Crows against Gold Coast in Darwin.

Tom Doedee during the round 12 match between Gold Coast and Adelaide at TIO Stadium, June 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Doedee has played 12 games in the VFL this season as he tries to regain his best form.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Brisbane co-captain Harris Andrews wasn't sure which way Chris Fagan and his match committee would go, but said he was impressed by Doedee's form.

"He's been playing really well," Andrews said.

"I watched a little bit of the VFL game from the weekend, and he looked to be in good form. There's potentially an opportunity."

Hugh McCluggage and Tom Doedee during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on February 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Darragh Joyce is also waiting in the wings. He played six games last season when the Lions' backline stocks were thin, and was an emergency for the game against the Magpies.

Bruce Reville filled in superbly in defence when he came on as the substitute to replace Lester, while Brisbane could also opt for a smaller replacement up against a Swans forward line that has been rocked by injuries to its taller players.

Andrews said it had been a "tough ride" for Doedee since moving to the Lions.

"He's been so unfortunate with some of the setbacks he's had to deal with.

"I truly admire the resilience, the grit, the ability to just get on with life.

"He's someone regardless of the fact his body has let him down at times, the way he turns up at the club every day with a real energy and real vibe is just great.

"I've really enjoyed his time at the footy club. Obviously, it'd be great to get him out there on the field with us and playing, but I'm sure that'll come at some stage."