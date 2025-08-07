One in 21 Australians is a member of an AFL club in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

One in 21 Australians is a member of an AFL club, with the AFL today announcing a new all-time AFL club membership record of 1,324,504 members* (year to date).



The 1,324,504 figure represents a 2.8 per cent increase from the previous record of 1,319,687 members, set in 2024.



The cut-off for 2025 membership is August 31, with the AFL and clubs to announce total and final numbers in September.



So far, eight clubs – the Brisbane Lions, GWS GIANTS, Gold Coast SUNS, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, St Kilda, the Sydney Swans and Western Bulldogs – have broken their all-time membership record this year.



Fifteen of the eighteen clubs are also on track to surpass their 2024 membership tallies.



With less than a week to go until the milestone 10th NAB AFLW season begins, AFLW club membership has already passed 62,000 – a six per cent increase on the year-to-date figure for 2024.



“On behalf of the AFL, I’d like to thank the more than 1.32 million members who have shown their support for their AFL clubs this year and contributed to this new record,” AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.



“The passion and dedication of members and fans, as well as the incredible job clubs do to bring more people into footy each year, are the reason our game continues to thrive.



“With plenty of exciting footy still to be played over the final three rounds of the home and away season, the finals race sharpening and the NAB AFLW Season kicking off next week, it’s a great time to be a part of our game.”



Last week, the AFL launched Thank You Month to celebrate and reward members and fans for their ongoing support.



As part of the league-wide celebration of members and fans, a range of rewards and surprises are available across AFL and AFLW matches in August.



