Rory Laird, Toby Greene and Tristan Xerri. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE will welcome back Rory Laird for its trip to face West Coast but will be without veteran forward Taylor Walker, while North Melbourne and GWS regain stars Tristan Xerri and Toby Greene, respectively, for their crucial clash in Canberra.

The Crows add Laird, Chris Burgess and Luke Pedlar to the side that beat Hawthorn in round 21, resting Walker and dropping Brayden Cook and Brodie Smith.

West Coast has made three changes, regaining Jack Graham from a four-game suspension for using a homophobic slur, along with ruck Matt Flynn and defender Sandy Brock. Tall defender Harry Edwards and ruck-forward Bailey Williams are among the outs.

Xerri is one of four inclusions for North, alongside Bailey Scott and debutants Geordie Payne and Cooper Trembath, who completes his meteoric rise from suburban football to the AFL after being selected in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Suspended forward Paul Curtis and injured spearhead Nick Larkey are among the four players to go out.

For the Giants, Greene comes back from a one-week suspension while Max Gruzewski replaces sore key forward Jesse Hogan.

And there is only one change for the BCNA Pink Lady game at the MCG between Melbourne and the unchanged Western Bulldogs, with Demons defender Jed Adams earning a debut at the expense of winger Harry Sharp.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 10

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Manuka Oval, 1.40pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, M.Gruzewski

Out: T.McMullin (ankle), J.Hogan (managed)

R21 sub: Harry Rowston

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Xerri, B.Scott, G.Payne, C.Trembath

Out: P.Curtis (suspension), N.Larkey (knee), Z.Banch (ribs), R.Hansen jnr (omitted)

R21 sub: Robert Hansen jnr

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Adams

Out: H.Sharp (omitted)

R21 sub: Harry Sharp

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R21 sub: Laitham Vandermeer

West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Brock, J.Graham, M.Flynn

Out: H.Edwards (foot), T.Dewar (omitted), B.Williams (omitted)

R21 sub: Hamish Davis

ADELAIDE

In: R.Laird, C.Burgess, L.Pedlar

Out: T.Walker (managed), B.Cook (omitted), B.Smith (omitted)

R21 sub: Chayce Jones