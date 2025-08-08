Geordie Payne and Cooper Trembath will play against GWS on Sunday

Cooper Trembath during the Coates Talent League Boys Round 7 match between Western Jets and Eastern Ranges at Avalon Airport Oval on May 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COOPER Trembath will complete a stunning rise from local footy to the AFL this Sunday after being picked to make his debut for North Melbourne alongside Tasmanian Geordie Payne in Canberra.

Trembath started this season playing for Blackburn in the Eastern Football League before impressing in one VFL game for the Kangaroos before the Mid-Season Rookie Draft in May.

The 19-year-old was overlooked in the 2023 and 2024 AFL Draft after playing for the Eastern Ranges in the Coates Talent League.

After kicking three goals in his first appearances for North Melbourne's reserves in May, Trembath returned to Blackburn and booted five goals against Rowville.

The Kangaroos then used pick No.10 in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft less than a fortnight later to pick the swingman, who has since impressed with his development under Tom Lynch in the VFL.

Payne finally gets his first chance for North Melbourne in Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney at Manuka Oval.

Learn More 03:19

The 19-year-old has been banging on the door in his second season at Arden Street after being selected with pick No.1 in last year’s Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Payne replaces the suspended Paul Curtis after slotting six goals against Sandringham last weekend, a week after kicking four against Geelong. Last month, the Launceston product laid 17 tackles against Footscray.

Star key forward Nick Larkey has been ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his knee again in the loss to St Kilda.