IF Damo wasn't worried about the Pies before … THEN

35-year-old Texan has played 19 of the Crows' 20 matches this year ...

it's smart business to rest him for Sunday's match against West Coast in Perth. Was brilliant against the Hawks in round 21, his two late goals sealing a massive win. Has booted 14 goals in his past six matches and is as crucial right now to his club as at any stage of his 17-season career.

really good teams always find ways to cover for injured players ...

the Lions may just be nearing breaking point. Two-time Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale the latest to go down, out for the remainder of the home and away season with quad damage. Coleman, Payne, Lohmann, Answerth, Lester, McCarthy, McKenna are all big outs.

Robert Walls was sacked a season and a half after the 1987 flag, and Jesaulenko was shipped off immediately after captain-coaching the 1979 premiership, and four coaches were churned through between 2012-21 ...

it was refreshing to see the Blues committing to honour their 2026 contract with Michael Voss as coach. I like the call. Positions around Voss will clearly change, and potentially massive player trades could unfold in October.

I wasn't worried after the Gold Coast loss, nor the Fremantle loss, and not even after the defeat by Brisbane last weekend ...

I am now. Extremely. Thursday night against the Hawks was a disaster. And the ladder-leading Crows are up next. At Adelaide Oval.

there are group of players I'm worried about in advance of round 22 matches ...

it's the entire 23 who have to play Geelong at the Cattery under Friday night lights, and specifically the back six who will need to combat Jez Cameron. Ouch.

there's a trusted saying to which I always subscribe ...

it is that you never write off a champion. Nat Fyfe is back in round 22 for just his fifth match of the year, the latest Hayden Young injury creating the vacancy he needed. Hope he lights it up against the Power.

you were to remove the goals kicked by Jeremy Cameron in the first nine rounds ...

he'd still be leading the Coleman Medal race. Booted 20 in the first nine games and 55 in the 11 since. Should add another seven, at least, against the hapless Bombers in the GMHBA Stadium Friday night lights.

there are many bigger names and bigger talents on the Suns list than Jarrod Witts ...

there aren't too many with bigger importance. A great footy story. Forty matches with the Pies in 2013-16, 159 with the Suns. Game 200 against Carlton on Saturday night.

Toby missed the debacle against Western Bulldogs last week ...

he's back for the Kangaroos in round 22. I reckon he'll jag six.

we hadn't seen a lot of Hokball this year ...

it's baaaaaaccck. The 2025 version of it made Collingwood look very, very ordinary on Thursday night.

the Demons' future is to begin on Sunday with interim coach Troy Chaplin in charge after nine seasons of Simon Goodwin ...

the past and the forever-bond of a premiership was rightly being reflected on by Goody, current captain Max Gawn and past captain Jack Viney at a trendy Malvern restaurant on Thursday night. Things got very messy in the past four seasons, but they will always have the 2021 flag. And at 49, Goodwin will surely get another gig.

Nick Larkey is out injured and Paul Curtis out suspended ...

outside of Zurhaar I have no idea who is going to kick goals against the Giants. And really hope Larkey's knee problem hasn't been mismanaged.

Trav Boak won't be playing beyond this year after 19 seasons of high-end output and unparalleled devotion to a club ...

I reckon he would've already received a half-dozen offers from rival clubs wanting to tap into his extraordinary mindset powers. Can't see him being lost to football.

Taranto, Lynch and Broad are the ins for Saturday's game against the Saints ...

surely the Tigers are a chance. Instantly, look a whole better on paper.

Darcy Wilson has been forced to play VFL a few times in 2025 ...

I'm glad that in round 22 he's back where he belongs – in the AFL.

the Swans haven't beaten the Lions since 2021 and were humiliated by them in last year's Grand Final ...

the payback motivation is surely big for Saturday's match. The last time these two teams clashed at the Gabba, it was an epic, with the Lions conjuring a two-point win in round 19 last year.

the Eagles have won just one match this year ...

the second won't be in round 22. The ladder-leading Crows might win by three figures.

the Dogs are still a chance to land inside the top eight ...

the Hawks' win on Thursday night against the Pies was not ideal for them. Running out of teams they can leapfrog.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

the Jeremy Howe-Jai Newcombe clash on Thursday attracts an MRO sanction for the Hawk ...

surely not. Howe was KO'd, taken to hospital. But this game is celebrated for its occasional brutality. Accidents happen. Neither player did anything wrong.