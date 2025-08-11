Adam Simpson says he won't pursue any coaching opportunities in 2026

WEST Coast premiership coach Adam Simpson has joined John Longmire in ruling himself out of the vacant Melbourne coaching job.

Simpson is one of several former head coaches who has been linked to the Demons job after Simon Goodwin was sacked last week.

But Simpson says he's not yet ready to dive back into coaching, echoing the sentiments of Longmire over the weekend.

The absence of Simpson and Longmire from the race means former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley, who has expressed an interest in the Demons role, is the standout candidate to replace Goodwin.

"I don't want to coach next year," Simpson said on SEN.

"I think I'll give it a spell. I was thinking through it over the weekend and I know 'Horse' (Longmire) has done the same thing.

"It just doesn't feel like it's the right time to be available.

"(The Demons) haven't called me. And sometimes you wait for these things because you might think, 'I'm not interested', but then you get the phone call and you go, 'Oh hang on, I'm wanted', and then you sort of pivot in a different way.

"I've had a good think about it and I'm just not in the right headspace with it. I'm enjoying all this (media work).

"The passion to go through all the process, because once you get approached it's turbo and you need to really be prepared. I'm not really prepared and not in the right headspace.

"I'll continue to do this if this is part of my brief next year. I feel like that's the path I'm taking at the moment."

