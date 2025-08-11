Brodie Grundy and Darcy Fort compete in the ruck during Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LUXURY trade season has been hit and miss for many coaches. Last week Roy and Warnie traded out Zach Merrett for Max Holmes and lost 47 points, but it was worse for Calvin.

The coach of Calvinator moved Dayne Zorko out for Lachie Ash. A difference of 74 points for the apparent upgrade wasn't what Calvin was looking for.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

At least this week, there are likely to be forced trades for many coaches.

Brodie Grundy has entered concussion protocols. The in-form ruck of the competition has been one of the shining lights in the second half of the season and he will need to be traded. Max Gawn, Rowan Marshall and Tim English are the top options. The Traders rank who to get.

The other one is Zach Merrett. The Essendon star broke his hand in Friday's loss to Geelong and is set to miss the clash against St Kilda.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through the up and down round 22 and look ahead to the penultimate round of the season, the Fantasy preliminary finals.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - All three of The Traders slid in the rankings.

4:30 - Lachie Ash only scored 29 as Calvin's premium trade in.

7:30 - Trading Zach Merrett for Max Holmes lost coaches 47 points.

14:00 - Cash Cow of the Year sees Levi Ashcroft back on top.

14:55 - News of the week featuring Brodie Grundy's injury.

18:15 - Tag Watch.

22:30 - What ruck should we target?

30:00 - "Go to who you like" - other trade targets.

33:40 - Most traded players and The Traders' early moves.

35:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.