GOLD Coast takes on Greater Western Sydney to begin a Saturday that shapes as having a huge say on the make-up of the top eight.

The Suns (14-6) are on track to play finals for the first time in their history, entering round 23 a win clear in the eight and with a game in hand.

The Giants' position in the top eight is less secure, particularly given their percentage is worse than the teams around them.

Greater Western Sydney has an incredible 15-5 win-loss record against the Suns, including winning the past five meetings between the clubs.

Jake Stringer will miss for the Giants with a hamstring injury, with Jacob Wehr coming in.

For Gold Coast, Sam Flanders and Alex Sexton come in for injured duo Bailey Humphrey and Malcolm Rosas jnr.

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

Greater Western Sydney: Jacob Wehr

Carlton and Port Adelaide have chances for a breakthrough win when they meet at Marvel Stadium.

The Blues (7-14) have shown improved signs in the past fortnight in particular, but are riding a three-game losing streak.

The Power fell just short of an upset win over Fremantle last week, suffering a fourth consecutive defeat.

Sam Walsh will play his first game for Carlton in 10 weeks after overcoming a foot injury, with Will White coming out of the side.

Lachie Jones has been recalled for the Power in place of injured forward Jack Lukosius.

Carlton v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Corey Durdin

Port Adelaide: Christian Moraes

Hawthorn will look to continue its charge towards September when it meets Melbourne at the MCG.

The Hawks have won three of their past four games and dismantled Collingwood last week.

But there is little room for error for them, or the teams around them, in their bid to feature in September.

The Demons, under caretaker coach Troy Chaplin, almost stunned the Western Bulldogs last week.

Hawthorn enters the game unchanged, but the Demons have made two changes.

Steven May returns from suspension and Harry Sharp has earned a recall, with Jed Adams and Caleb Windsor coming out of the side.

Collingwood will be desperate to get its season back on track when it faces Adelaide in a Saturday night blockbuster.

Having looked guaranteed a top-two finish, the Magpies are back fighting for a top-four spot after four losses in their past five games.

The Crows (16-5) survived a surprise scare from West Coast last week as they close in on the minor premiership.

But they will have to correct a miserable recent record against the Pies, who have won the past 10 meetings between the clubs.

Adelaide has recalled veteran Taylor Walker among four changes, with Brodie Smith, Harry Schoenberg and Lachlan Murphy also coming back in. Rory Laird (suspension), Chris Burgess, Chayce Jones and Luke Pedlar all miss.

The Magpies have made a host of changes of their own, dropping Tom Mitchell and Will Hoskin-Elliott while Jeremy Howe misses with concussion.

Beau McCreery returns from his hamstring problem, with Wil Parker and Ed Allan also recalled.