Our footy experts have made the call on round 23

Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

CHAD Wingard is going all out in pursuit of runaway leader Michael Whiting, picking a faltering Collingwood to upset Adelaide and Sydney to continue its hot form against Geelong.

The former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn star is two tips behind, with the penultimate round of the home and away season set to make or break his chase for the crown.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Damian Barrett is the sole tipster picking Greater Western Sydney against Gold Coast, while no one can split the Friday night battle between Fremantle and Brisbane.

Check out the R23 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

MICHAEL WHITING

St Kilda - 32 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Carlton

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 142

CHAD WINGARD

St Kilda - 18 points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 140

JOSH GABELICH

St Kilda - 32 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Carlton

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 139

RILEY BEVERIDGE

St Kilda - 23

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 137

SARAH OLLE

St Kilda - 14 points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Carlton

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 137

SARAH BLACK

St Kilda - 15 points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Carlton

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 8

Total: 136

MATTHEW LLOYD

St Kilda - 28 points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Carlton

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 136

DAMIAN BARRETT

St Kilda - 28 points

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 135

CALLUM TWOMEY

St Kilda - 22 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Carlton

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 133

GEMMA BASTIANI

St Kilda - four points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Carlton

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Richmond

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 131

NATHAN SCHMOOK

St Kilda - six points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 129

NAT EDWARDS

St Kilda - 22 points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Carlton

Hawthorn

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 128

TOTALS

Essendon 0-12 St Kilda

Fremantle 6-6 Brisbane

Gold Coast 11-1 Greater Western Sydney

Carlton 8-4 Port Adelaide

Hawthorn 12-0 Melbourne

Adelaide 11-1 Collingwood

North Melbourne 10-2 Richmond

Sydney 3-9 Geelong

Western Bulldogs 12-0 West Coast