CHAD Wingard is going all out in pursuit of runaway leader Michael Whiting, picking a faltering Collingwood to upset Adelaide and Sydney to continue its hot form against Geelong.
The former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn star is two tips behind, with the penultimate round of the home and away season set to make or break his chase for the crown.
Damian Barrett is the sole tipster picking Greater Western Sydney against Gold Coast, while no one can split the Friday night battle between Fremantle and Brisbane.
MICHAEL WHITING
St Kilda - 32 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 142
CHAD WINGARD
St Kilda - 18 points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 140
JOSH GABELICH
St Kilda - 32 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 139
RILEY BEVERIDGE
St Kilda - 23
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 137
SARAH OLLE
St Kilda - 14 points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 137
SARAH BLACK
St Kilda - 15 points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 8
Total: 136
MATTHEW LLOYD
St Kilda - 28 points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 136
DAMIAN BARRETT
St Kilda - 28 points
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 135
CALLUM TWOMEY
St Kilda - 22 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 133
GEMMA BASTIANI
St Kilda - four points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 131
NATHAN SCHMOOK
St Kilda - six points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 129
NAT EDWARDS
St Kilda - 22 points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 128
TOTALS
Essendon 0-12 St Kilda
Fremantle 6-6 Brisbane
Gold Coast 11-1 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 8-4 Port Adelaide
Hawthorn 12-0 Melbourne
Adelaide 11-1 Collingwood
North Melbourne 10-2 Richmond
Sydney 3-9 Geelong
Western Bulldogs 12-0 West Coast