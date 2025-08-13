A development application has been lodged for Tasmania's new headquarters

Artist's impression of Tasmania Devils' new high performance headquarters. Picture: Instagram officialtasmaniafc

TASMANIA has unveiled the most detailed images to date of its $115 million high performance headquarters as it pushes towards a 2028 debut.

The facility, also to be the franchise's administration hub, at Kingston south of Hobart, is expected to be up and running in October 2027.

The club has lodged a development application with the local council in what CEO Brendon Gale described as a significant milestone.

"It will be the workplace of our on- and off-field staff and an essential ingredient to our club's success and sustainability," Gale said on Wednesday.

"We are planning to be playing AFL and AFLW in 2028. The lodging of this application is in accordance with meeting these timeframes."

AFL boss Andrew Dillon on Tuesday said he was confident the Devils would take to the field in 2028, despite a snap Tasmanian election that has delayed progress on a new Hobart stadium.

Construction of a 23,000-seat roofed venue at Macquarie Point is a condition of the Devils entering the national competition.

The stadium, supported by Tasmania's incumbent Liberal government and Labor opposition, must be voted through both houses of parliament to get the green light.

The island state's next government won't be locked in until after parliament resumes on Tuesday.

The state government is contributing $105 million to the high performance centre, with the AFL chipping in the remaining $10 million.

The centre will include two full-sized ovals, which are expected to be open to the public when not used by the club, as well as a large indoor training area.

Dillon said with a "bit of luck" a provisional licence would be granted to the Devils by the end of this year, while the club's concessions will be known before this year's trade period.