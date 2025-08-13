Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera marks the ball during the match between Richmond and St Kilda at the MCG in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WE DELVE into the latest at St Kilda on this week's episode of Gettable.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

What's the latest on the Saints' 'star five' and are they marching in or out? We look at where things sit for Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Callum Wilkie, Marcus Windhager, Jack Steele and Rowan Marshall.

Learn More 18:57

Gettable co-hosts Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich also dive deep into Adelaide's list rebuild, looking at how the Crows have managed to get back on top and the set of important decisions that have them on track for success.

There are also huge updates on a star free agent at Carlton, the son of a former Tiger that's becoming a draft bolter, and the No.1 pick contender that enjoyed a big weekend to rocket up clubs' draft boards.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.