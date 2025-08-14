SAM Walsh will play his first game for Carlton in 10 weeks, overcoming a foot injury and selected to face Port Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.
Adelaide is not mucking around for its bumper clash with Collingwood, recalling veteran Taylor Walker as one of four changes.
After playing his first game in more than two years last week, Tom Doedee has picked up another injury and will be missing for Brisbane's match against Fremantle on Friday night.
In other round 23 team news Bailey Humphrey (injured) is out for Gold Coast and Steven May is back from suspension for Melbourne.
While the Crows have made four changes, the Magpies have made a few of their own, dropping Tom Mitchell and Will Hoskin-Elliott, but regaining Beau McCreery from his hamstring problem.
Walsh will play his first match since round 13 against Essendon, coming up against a Port team that has recalled Lachie Jones.
Doedee is one of four changes for Brisbane, with the Lions recalling Ryan Lester (concussion) and Brandon Starcevich, who missed last week's loss to Sydney with "hamstring awareness".
Kyle Langford is back for Essendon on Friday night to face a St Kilda team that has made three changes.
Sydney has named Will Hayward for Sunday's match against Geelong, who have Patrick Dangerfield back in its 22 after the veteran was managed last week.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 15
Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: K.Langford, R.Unwin, S.El-Hawli
Out: Z.Merrett (hand), D.Shiel (suspension), A.May (ankle)
R22 sub: Jye Menzie
ST KILDA
In: A.Dodson, L.Collard, T.Travaglia
Out: H.Clark (knee), M.Heath (omitted), L.Henry (omitted)
R22 sub: Liam Henry
Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 6.35pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: C.Wagner
Out: I.Dudley (omitted)
R22 sub: Nat Fyfe
BRISBANE
In: R.Lester, B.Starcevich, S.Day, L.Beecken
Out: T.Doedee (knee soreness), H.Smith (omitted), D.Robertson (omitted), W.McLachlan (omitted)
R22 sub: Deven Robertson
SATURDAY, AUGUST 16
Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, 12.35pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: S.Flanders, A.Sexton
Out: B.Humphrey (knee), M.Rosas jnr (hamstring)
R22 sub: Malcolm Rosas jnr
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Wehr
Out: J.Stringer (hamstring)
R22 sub: Harry Rowston
Carlton v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST
CARLTON
In: S.Walsh
Out: W.White (omitted)
R22 sub: Corey Durdin
PORT ADELAIDE
In: La.Jones
Out: J.Lukosius (calf)
R22 sub: Christian Moreas
Hawthorn v Melbourne at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R22 sub: Luke Breust
MELBOURNE
In: S.May, H.Sharp
Out: J.Adams (omitted), C.Windsor (hamstring)
R22 sub: Blake Howes
Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: B.Smith, T.Walker, H.Schoenberg, L.Murphy
Out: R.Laird (suspension), C.Burgess (omitted), C.Jones (omitted), L.Pedlar (hamstring)
R22 sub: Chayce Jones
COLLINGWOOD
In: W.Parker, B.McCreery, E.Allan
Out: T.Mitchell (omitted), J.Howe (concussion), W.Hoskin-Elliott (omitted)
R22 sub: Ned Long
SUNDAY, AUGUST 17
North Melbourne v Richmond at Ninja Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: P.Curtis, J.Simpkin, T.Goad, W.Phillips, M.Whitlock
Out: R.Hardeman (concussion), B.Teakle (omitted)
R22 sub: Bailey Scott
RICHMOND
In: L.Trainor, J.Gibcus, J.Koschitzke
Out: Nil
R22 sub: Steely Green
Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 3.15pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: W.Hayward, P.Ladhams, W.Green, M.Roberts, Co.Warner
Out: J.McInerney (knee), B.Grundy (concussion)
R22 sub: Caiden Cleary
GEELONG
In: P.Dangerfield, J.Bews, J.Martin
Out: Nil
R22 sub: Jhye Clark
Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: S.Davidson, J.Croft, C.Hynes, A.Jones, L.Smith
Out: L.Vandermeer (concussion), C.Poulter (omitted)
R22 sub: Riley Garcia
WEST COAST
In: N.Long, J.Hunt, B.Williams, J.Williams, M.Champion, J.Newton
Out: L.Duggan (suspension), T.Gross (calf), A.Reid (toe)
R22 sub: Matt Owies