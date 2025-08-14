The teams are in for round 23's Friday and Saturday games plus all the Sunday squads

(L-R): Sam Walsh, Taylor Walker, Tom Doedee. Pictures: AFL Photos

SAM Walsh will play his first game for Carlton in 10 weeks, overcoming a foot injury and selected to face Port Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

Adelaide is not mucking around for its bumper clash with Collingwood, recalling veteran Taylor Walker as one of four changes.

After playing his first game in more than two years last week, Tom Doedee has picked up another injury and will be missing for Brisbane's match against Fremantle on Friday night.

In other round 23 team news Bailey Humphrey (injured) is out for Gold Coast and Steven May is back from suspension for Melbourne.

While the Crows have made four changes, the Magpies have made a few of their own, dropping Tom Mitchell and Will Hoskin-Elliott, but regaining Beau McCreery from his hamstring problem.

Walsh will play his first match since round 13 against Essendon, coming up against a Port team that has recalled Lachie Jones.

Doedee is one of four changes for Brisbane, with the Lions recalling Ryan Lester (concussion) and Brandon Starcevich, who missed last week's loss to Sydney with "hamstring awareness".

Kyle Langford is back for Essendon on Friday night to face a St Kilda team that has made three changes.

Sydney has named Will Hayward for Sunday's match against Geelong, who have Patrick Dangerfield back in its 22 after the veteran was managed last week.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: K.Langford, R.Unwin, S.El-Hawli

Out: Z.Merrett (hand), D.Shiel (suspension), A.May (ankle)

R22 sub: Jye Menzie

ST KILDA

In: A.Dodson, L.Collard, T.Travaglia

Out: H.Clark (knee), M.Heath (omitted), L.Henry (omitted)

R22 sub: Liam Henry

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 6.35pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: C.Wagner

Out: I.Dudley (omitted)

R22 sub: Nat Fyfe

BRISBANE

In: R.Lester, B.Starcevich, S.Day, L.Beecken

Out: T.Doedee (knee soreness), H.Smith (omitted), D.Robertson (omitted), W.McLachlan (omitted)

R22 sub: Deven Robertson

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.Flanders, A.Sexton

Out: B.Humphrey (knee), M.Rosas jnr (hamstring)

R22 sub: Malcolm Rosas jnr

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Wehr

Out: J.Stringer (hamstring)

R22 sub: Harry Rowston

Carlton v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: S.Walsh

Out: W.White (omitted)

R22 sub: Corey Durdin

PORT ADELAIDE

In: La.Jones

Out: J.Lukosius (calf)

R22 sub: Christian Moreas

Hawthorn v Melbourne at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R22 sub: Luke Breust

MELBOURNE

In: S.May, H.Sharp

Out: J.Adams (omitted), C.Windsor (hamstring)

R22 sub: Blake Howes

Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: B.Smith, T.Walker, H.Schoenberg, L.Murphy

Out: R.Laird (suspension), C.Burgess (omitted), C.Jones (omitted), L.Pedlar (hamstring)

R22 sub: Chayce Jones

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Parker, B.McCreery, E.Allan

Out: T.Mitchell (omitted), J.Howe (concussion), W.Hoskin-Elliott (omitted)

R22 sub: Ned Long

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

North Melbourne v Richmond at Ninja Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: P.Curtis, J.Simpkin, T.Goad, W.Phillips, M.Whitlock

Out: R.Hardeman (concussion), B.Teakle (omitted)

R22 sub: Bailey Scott

RICHMOND

In: L.Trainor, J.Gibcus, J.Koschitzke

Out: Nil

R22 sub: Steely Green

Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 3.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: W.Hayward, P.Ladhams, W.Green, M.Roberts, Co.Warner

Out: J.McInerney (knee), B.Grundy (concussion)

R22 sub: Caiden Cleary

GEELONG

In: P.Dangerfield, J.Bews, J.Martin

Out: Nil

R22 sub: Jhye Clark

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: S.Davidson, J.Croft, C.Hynes, A.Jones, L.Smith

Out: L.Vandermeer (concussion), C.Poulter (omitted)

R22 sub: Riley Garcia

WEST COAST

In: N.Long, J.Hunt, B.Williams, J.Williams, M.Champion, J.Newton

Out: L.Duggan (suspension), T.Gross (calf), A.Reid (toe)

R22 sub: Matt Owies