The Liberatore name will continue at the Bulldogs for at least another year

Tom Liberatore celebrates a goal during the match between the North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in R17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM LIBERATORE is locked in for a 16th season at the Western Bulldogs after putting pen to paper on a new contract this week.

The 33-year-old has now signed a one-year extension to remain at the Mission Whitten Oval in 2026.

Liberatore has played all 21 games in 2025, maintaining his strong form again this year to be one of the best performers under Luke Beveridge.

Tom Liberatore in action during round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2014 Charles Sutton Medallist reached 250 games in the red, white and blue in June and is averaging 26.7 disposals, 12.2 contested possessions, 6.1 clearances and 5.6 tackles to remain one of the most consistent inside midfielders in the AFL.

Tom and Tony Liberatore are now one of only two father-son pairs to play 250 games for the same club, joining Essendon greats Ken and Dustin Fletcher.

Liberatore was at the crossroads in 2018 when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament for the second time, but the 2016 premiership star has produced the most sustained form of his career since then.

After placing third in the 2020 best and fairest count and third again the following, Liberatore finished runner-up in 2022 and 2023, before finishing sixth last year despite missing six games.

Nine years after he was last included in the leadership group at the kennel, Liberatore was appointed vice-captain in 2024. He captained the Bulldogs across the five rounds of this season when Marcus Bontempelli was sidelined due to a calf injury.

Learn More 24:43

The heart-and-soul figure at Footscray has also made his mark off-field through his celebrated work with the Western Bulldogs’ community foundation.

Now the famous Liberatore name will continue at the Bulldogs for at least another year.