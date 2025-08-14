IF THERE is any doubt that Brisbane needs to put work into Caleb Serong on Friday night at Optus Stadium, this should end it.
On the 11 occasions this season that Serong has picked up 28 or more disposals, the Dockers have won.
And on the 10 times he's had fewer than 28 disposals, the Dockers have a 4-6 record.
It's a staggering stat, and as good a sign as any that the Lions must send a tagger to the Freo star on Friday night in a game the Lions must win to arrest their late-season slide.
"If you're Chris Fagan, Josh Dunkley is the one you look at," AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich said on The Round Ahead this week.
"(Brisbane) can't afford to lose this game, clearly. Would you do Josh Dunkley, would you look at Jarrod Berry?
"There's no Lachie Neale at the moment so the balance is a little bit out. What do you do if you're Chris Fagan?"
The Lions need no reminding of the impact Serong can have. When the two sides last met, way back in round two last year, the Dockers star had a career-best 46 disposals and 10 clearances in a 23-point win.
"You assume (Fagan would) have to put some impact into him," former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn champion Chad Wingard said.
"(Nick) Daicos did a number on them early in the year (when the Lions opted not to tag early in the game), so you need to put a bit more effort into him to change the game."
Serong is no stranger to being forced to deal with a run-with player, with young Carlton midfielder Cooper Lord holding him to 19 touches against the Blues just two weeks ago.
"We go in expecting it, and if it doesn't happen then it doesn't happen," Serong said earlier this year when asked about the prospect of being tagged.
"But if we're going in trying to avoid it or hoping it doesn't happen, then you're a loss already before you even start,"
"We're ready for it, and that mentality is the biggest part of it in my opinion. Not diverting from the way you want to play, not letting them dictate your game, and not letting them dictate where you run, the positions you get to, and the role you play for the team.
"If it's really challenging you go to the levers you can pull around stoppage and the team things that we'll work on. But first and foremost, you've got to embrace it and stick to your guns."