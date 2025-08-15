The AFL has today announced a price freeze on entry-level tickets for all matches across weeks 1-3 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series

Fans before the Geelong v Brisbane preliminary final in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has today announced a price freeze on entry-level tickets for all matches across Weeks 1 – 3 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series.

Entry-level tickets for Weeks 1 – 3 have remained the same since 2016, with Weeks 1 and 2 frozen at $35 and Week 3 frozen at $65 for the 10th year in a row.

Entry-level tickets for the Toyota AFL Grand Final will increase for the first time since 2019, with the cheapest reserved seat set at $195 for 2025. This is part of a four per cent on average price increase on all Toyota AFL Grand Final ticket categories from 2024.

The 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series pricing structure follows the AFL's continued commitment to affordability, in a season that saw general admission tickets for all matches at the MCG and Marvel Stadium frozen for the seventh straight year, a price freeze on entry-level tickets for Gather Round, along with Kids Go Free nationally over the recent school holiday period as well as Round 21 in Victoria, plus under 18s continuing to go free at all NAB AFLW matches.

"With two rounds still to go, this season stands to be one of the biggest in our game's history, with a recently announced record 1.32 million members and more than seven million attendees so far," AFL Executive General Manager of Customer and Commercial Bec Haagsma said.

"We remain committed to keeping the finals ticket prices as an affordable option in recognition of the members and fans who support their clubs in record numbers. A 10-year price freeze on weeks one to three continues to be unrivalled in Australian sport.

"After a six-year entry-level price freeze, Grand Final ticketing has increased by four per cent on average across all categories to combat rising costs.

"We look forward to the month ahead, with end of the AFL home and away season, the 2025 NAB AFLW Season underway and what's shaping up to be another exciting Toyota AFL Finals Series."

Hawthorn fans celebrate a win over the Western Bulldogs in the 2024 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

Ticket on-sale dates for the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series will be communicated in due course, with members to get first access to finals tickets.

All other categories in Weeks 1 – 3 of the Toyota AFL Finals Series will increase by four per cent on average.

The most expensive Toyota AFL Grand Final ticket in 2025 will be $515, compared to $493 in 2024.

After an increase in 2024, competing club members will receive the same allocation of tickets for the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final as last year.

The two competing club members, AFL members and MCC members, will have access to approximately 75,000 tickets.

Competing club members receive the largest allocation of 35,000 (17,500 each), followed by MCC members, AFL and Medallion Club members, followed by other stakeholders (corporate and broadcast partners, clubs) and then premium hospitality experiences.

"The Toyota AFL Grand Final is among the biggest and best sporting events in the world, and the reality is we could sell out the 100,000-seat MCG four times over," Haagsma said.

"When tickets are released in September, our priority will be the members of the two competing clubs, who will continue to receive the largest share of available tickets."

The Toyota AFL Grand Final is an event subject to a sports ticketing event declaration under the Major Events Act (Vic) 2009.

The AFL strongly encourages fans to only purchase tickets for the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final through Ticketek, or through the AFL Event Office for premium hospitality and experience packages at afl.com.au/eventoffice

The 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be held at the MCG on Saturday, 27 September at 2.30pm.