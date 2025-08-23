Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Brent Daniels, Jacob Koschitzke, Nathan O'Driscoll. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are heading towards the business end of the season, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Thomas Farms Oval, Saturday August 23, 2.10pm ACST

Chris Burgess was back to his goalkicking best and Lachie Sholl starred as Adelaide handed Sturt its first loss of the SANFL season in a final-round thriller.

Burgess notched four goals from 14 disposals in the two-point victory, while Sholl was everywhere with 25 touches - including 20 kicks - and a major.

Midfielder Harry Schoenberg responded to his AFL axing with 20 disposals, four tackles and seven clearances, while Chayce Jones also had 20 touches along with five tackles and four clearances.

Ruck Kieran Strachan gathered 18 disposals and 32 hitouts, with Luke Nankervis (19 disposals), Charlie Edwards (17) and James Borlase (15) also solid.

Tyler Welsh, Brayden Cook and Toby Murray booted two goals apiece, and Jordon Butts had 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Will play higher-placed Wildcard Round winner in elimination final on weekend of August 29-30

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Williamstown at Victoria Park, Sunday August 24, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Swan Districts at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday August 23, 2.30pm AWST

Nathan O'Driscoll reacted strongly to being dropped for Fremantle's last home and away game, kicking three goals from 25 disposals in Peel's 54-point win over Swan Districts on Saturday.

Small forward Jack Delean also slotted three goals from 10 touches.

Veteran Will Brodie did what he does, racking up the numbers with a team-high 29 disposals, while ruck Liam Reidy also got plenty of the ball with 22 touches, 33 hitouts and one goal.

Midfielder Matt Johnson finished the game with 20 disposals, Jeremy Sharp had 16, and Josh Draper had 15.

Father-son Docker Jaren Carr also gathered 15 touches as well as seven marks, while Hugh Davies took eight grabs to go with 13 disposals and two goals.

Other senior Fremantle players in action included Cooper Simpson (13 disposals), Charlie Nicholls (seven) and Dudley Isaiah (two, one goal).

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Greater Western Sydney at ETU Stadium, Saturday August 23, 12.10pm AEST

Brent Daniels showed no signs of rust on return from a nagging adductor injury in Greater Western Sydney's 18-point Wildcard Round loss to Richmond on Saturday.

Daniels had an immediate impact, finishing with 27 disposals, nine clearances and six tackles in a promising return which will give Adam Kingsley a big selection headache ahead of the Giants' premiership tilt.

Youngster Phoenix Gothard was on fire up forward, slotting four goals to go with 19 disposals in a big outing, with Ollie Hannaford (10 touches) contributing two goals.

Josh Fahey was the leading ball-winner with 34 touches and nine marks, while Harrison Oliver (31 disposals, seven marks) was also prolific.

In the ruck, Nick Madden dominated with 32 hitouts, along with six clearances and 17 disposals.

Giants Academy product Josaia Delana (18 disposals, seven clearances, five tackles) impressed again, as did youngster James Leake, who finished with 17 disposals, five clearances and four marks.

Logan Smith (10 hitouts) and Lachlan Keeffe (eight disposals) were other AFL-listed Giants in action.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Will play Southport in qualifying final on weekend of August 29-30

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Will play lower-placed Wildcard Round winner in elimination final on weekend of August 29-30

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval, Saturday August 23, 3.40pm ACST

Port Adelaide's SANFL season ended in heartbreak with a 10-point loss to Norwood in the final round.

Despite Rory Atkins booting four goals in his last match before retirement, the Magpies were unable to sneak into the top five.

Dylan Williams added three goals to his season tally, while Josh Lai was one of his team's best players with 23 disposals and five marks.

Will Lorenz gathered 19 touches and five clearances, with Hugh Jackson racking up 16 disposals and six clearances.

Jeremy Finlayson spent a lot of time in the ruck, his day finishing with 20 hitouts, seven clearances and 15 disposals.

Logan Evans (10 disposals), Jacob Moss (eight), Lachie Charleson (eight) and Tom Anastasopoulos (six) were the other AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Greater Western Sydney at ETU Stadium, Saturday August 23, 12.10pm AEST

Jacob Koschitzke proved dangerous in Richmond's 18-point Wildcard Round win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

Koschitzke kicked four goals from 10 touches and five marks in the win, keeping the Tigers' premiership hopes alive for at least one more week.

Liam Fawcett was equally as active up forward, finishing with three goals to go with his 10 disposals and eight marks, while Kaleb Smith (24 disposals, eight marks) and Jacob Blight (18 disposals, seven marks) were solid.

After being omitted from the senior side, Steely Green responded strongly with two goals and 13 touches.

In the ruck, Oliver Hayes-Brown finished with 11 hitouts and six clearances to go with his 18 touches, while Jasper Alger (12 disposals), Samson Ryan (seven) and Campbell Gray (five disposals) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v South Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday August 23, 11.10am AWST

West Coast finished its turbulent WAFL season with an 87-point loss to ladder leader South Fremantle.

Jack Williams booted two goals from 13 disposals, while speedster Jack Petruccelle had 18 touches and four tackles.

Jayden Hunt gathered 17 disposals, with Malakai Champion (15), Coen Livingstone (12) and Loch Rawlinson (12) getting their hands dirty.

Harry Barnett managed six disposals.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Will play Frankston in qualifying final on weekend of August 29-30