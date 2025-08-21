Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 24 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Shaun Mannagh celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Sydney and Geelong at SCG in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S the final round of the Fantasy season.

And it's Geelong players that coaches are targeting ahead of a clash against Richmond, with Shaun Mannagh (FWD, $930,000), Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $876,000) and Gryan Miers (FWD, $969,000) among the most traded in players.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The Traders bring you the round 24 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more.

Also, check out Roy's Fantasy stocktake for who to buy and sell here.

And read Calvin's Fantasy ready for the best captains, trade targets and draft options here.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.