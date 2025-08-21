Despite being able to play through the issue, Campbell Chesser opted to go under the knife to give himself a chance to play at his best

Campbell Chesser celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast winger Campbell Chesser took a risk undergoing ankle surgery at the start of the season, but the young midfielder has been rewarded for his hard work and "grit" in rehabilitation with a contract offer for the next two years.

Chesser, who has been a shining light for the Eagles over the past three weeks, made the decision to undergo surgery in February after experiencing issues that related to a previous ankle injury.

Despite coming out of contract and potentially being able to play through the issue, he made the decision to go under the knife to give himself the best chance of training fully later in the year and playing at his best.

The 22-year-old faced an uncertain future as recently as two weeks ago, but his return to form at AFL level has seen Chesser showcase the speed and athleticism he was drafted with.

After winning a career-best 22 disposals and 10 contested possessions against the Western Bulldogs last Sunday, the Eagles are understood to have tabled a two-year offer for the 186cm midfielder through to the end of 2027.

"I think it's a real credit to Campbell. I spoke to him the other day about how difficult a position it is when you're a player that's out of contract and you haven't had much opportunity," coach Andrew McQualter said on Thursday.

"You need a lot of grit to be able to put your focus towards what's important and he's done a great job with that.

"I think we've all seen the last three weeks what we were hoping we would see from Campbell as a player, and he's got a really exciting future with our football club."

Campbell Chesser celebrates a goal during the match between Melbourne and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Chesser has battled injuries through long periods at the club after being selected with pick No.14 in the 2021 Telstra AFL Draft, playing 32 games across his first three seasons before the recurrent ankle issues leading into 2025.

He underwent surgery in late February, with the Eagles declaring at the time they had intervened "to give him the best chance of playing as much football as possible later this season".

McQualter said Chesser's run of late-season form had been driven by his hard work during rehabilitation and on the track.

"He's trained really hard, he's got himself in good condition, and he's had a bit of luck with his body, which he needed," the coach said. "He's reaping the benefit to that now.

"The thing that has stood out to me the last three weeks is his running power. He's an incredible athlete.

"I think even last week he had 10 contested possessions, so he's really building his game in that area as well.

"He's physically as gifted as anyone on our list, and you've seen some of his football attributes come out as well over the last few weeks with his run and carry and toughness over the football.

"He pushed himself to be able to train more and he's been rewarded for that."

Learn More 05:18

Chesser was forced to fight his way back into the team after returning from injury in late May, playing seven WAFL games before earning his chance against Melbourne in round 21.

He was influential in a strong team performance against Adelaide one week later but went to another level against the Bulldogs, with manager Nick Gieschen declaring the young runner had not looked out of place.

Campbell Chesser is tackled during the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"They made him work hard for his spot back in the side, but I actually said to 'Chess' the other day, the fact that he played those games in the WAFL has held him in really good stead to step back in and make an impact," Gieschen told AFL.com.au.

"You can bring players back in too early and then they go in and out of the team, so I think that really gave him a good base to attack the last month of the year.

"He's been able to step in and pick up the pace of the game straight away because he's such a good athlete.

"He's done a really good job and he's shown a fair bit in the three games that he's played, so hopefully he can finish off well this week. I've been pumped for him."

Learn More 25:10

Gieschen said Chesser's running power remained his X-factor after returning from surgery, with the winger using it both offensively and to close down space and tackle defensively.

He shapes as a key player against Sydney in a young midfield on Saturday night, as well as an important part of the Eagles' rebuild under McQualter if he locks in for the next two years.

"There was always a risk with the surgery, and Campbell knew that he was always going to be pushing to get back in time," Gieschen said.

"But he's been able to play and he's had a pretty good block to be able to prove himself.

"It's actually worked out really well because he's come back fresh and he's got himself 100 per cent right and he's moving accordingly.

"There's still been enough time for him to show what he can do."