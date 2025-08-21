JEREMY Howe is back for Collingwood’s must-win game against Melbourne on Friday night, but there’s still no Bobby Hill.
The Western Bulldogs have left Adam Treloar out for their do-or-die match against Fremantle despite his 40-disposal return in the VFL, with the Dockers going the other way and naming Hayden Young, who has overcome a groin injury.
In other round 24 team news, Adelaide has replaced the suspended Izak Rankine with No.4 draft pick Sid Draper.
The Crows also have veteran Rory Laird back from his one-game sanction to face North Melbourne, while also naming Billy Dowling.
Brisbane will be without Jarrod Berry against Hawthorn, opting to leave the wingman out for the final round and prepare him for Finals after dislocating his shoulder against Fremantle.
Greater Western Sydney has been bolstered ahead of its September tilt, with Brent Daniels and Jack Buckley both back in the 22 to play St Kilda.
Port Adelaide is giving a one final game to retiring Rory Atkins against former club Gold Coast in the farewell game for Ken Hinkley and Travis Boak.
Brodie Grundy has passed the concussion protocols to return for Sydney, who will be out to complete a strong second half of the season against West Coast at Optus Stadium.
Geelong has named Jed Bews in place of the suspended Shannon Neale, to play a Richmond team that has Josh Gibcus, running out for the first time in almost two seasons.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 22
Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.10pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Howe, R.Steele
Out: E.Allan (omitted), W.Parker (omitted)
R23 sub: Ed Allan
MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R23 sub: Jake Melksham
Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: H.Ramm, R.Atkins, E.Mackinlay
Out: J.Sinn (calf), O.Wines (suspension), W.Lorenz (omitted)
R23 sub: Christian Moraes
GOLD COAST
In: L.Gulbin
Out: N.Holman (omitted)
R23 sub: Alex Sexton
SATURDAY, AUGUST 23
North Melbourne v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium,1.20pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Corr, Z.Banch
Out: C.Zurhaar (ankle), M.Whitlock (omitted)
R23 sub: Matt Whitlock
ADELAIDE
In: R.Laird, S.Draper, B.Dowling
Out: L.Murphy (omitted), I.Rankine (suspension), H.Schoenberg (omitted)
R23 sub: Harry Schoenberg
Richmond v Geelong at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: J.Gibcus, L.Trainor
Out: N.Vlastuin (ankle), S.Green (omitted)
R23 sub: Steely Green
GEELONG
In: J.Bews
Out: S.Neale (suspension)
R23 sub: Jack Bowes
West Coast v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.35pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: L.Grego, T.Dewar
Out: R.Maric (illness), M.Owies (injured)
R23 sub: Jacob Newton
SYDNEY
In: B.Grundy, R.Bice, Co.Warner
Out: P.Ladhams (omitted), C.Cleary (omitted), J.Dattoli (omitted)
R23 sub: Caiden Cleary
SUNDAY, AUGUST 24
Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Engie Stadium, 12.20pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Buckley, B.Daniels, J.Leake
Out: Nil
R23 sub: Jacob Wehr
ST KILDA
In: I.Keeler, J.Carroll, L.O'Connell
Out: Nil
R23 sub: Lance Collard
Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: N.Coffield, A.Jones, L.Jones
Out: Nil
R23 sub: Ryley Sanders
FREMANTLE
In: H.Young, O.McDonald, B.Walker
Out: Nil
R23 sub: Nat Fyfe
Brisbane v Hawthorn at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: K.Lohmann, T.Gallop, J.Tunstill, D.Joyce, O.McInerney
Out: J.Berry (shoulder), E.Hipwood (calf)
R23 sub: Luke Beecken
HAWTHORN
In: C.Mackenzie, S.Butler, N.Reeves
Out: Nil
R23 sub: Luke Breust