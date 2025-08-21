The teams are in for round 24's Friday and Saturday games plus all the Sunday squads

Jeremy Howe, Sid Draper and Adam Treloar. Pictures: AFL Photos

JEREMY Howe is back for Collingwood’s must-win game against Melbourne on Friday night, but there’s still no Bobby Hill.

The Western Bulldogs have left Adam Treloar out for their do-or-die match against Fremantle despite his 40-disposal return in the VFL, with the Dockers going the other way and naming Hayden Young, who has overcome a groin injury.

In other round 24 team news, Adelaide has replaced the suspended Izak Rankine with No.4 draft pick Sid Draper.

The Crows also have veteran Rory Laird back from his one-game sanction to face North Melbourne, while also naming Billy Dowling.

Brisbane will be without Jarrod Berry against Hawthorn, opting to leave the wingman out for the final round and prepare him for Finals after dislocating his shoulder against Fremantle.

Greater Western Sydney has been bolstered ahead of its September tilt, with Brent Daniels and Jack Buckley both back in the 22 to play St Kilda.

Port Adelaide is giving a one final game to retiring Rory Atkins against former club Gold Coast in the farewell game for Ken Hinkley and Travis Boak.

Brodie Grundy has passed the concussion protocols to return for Sydney, who will be out to complete a strong second half of the season against West Coast at Optus Stadium.

Geelong has named Jed Bews in place of the suspended Shannon Neale, to play a Richmond team that has Josh Gibcus, running out for the first time in almost two seasons.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.10pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe, R.Steele

Out: E.Allan (omitted), W.Parker (omitted)

R23 sub: Ed Allan

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R23 sub: Jake Melksham

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: H.Ramm, R.Atkins, E.Mackinlay

Out: J.Sinn (calf), O.Wines (suspension), W.Lorenz (omitted)

R23 sub: Christian Moraes

GOLD COAST

In: L.Gulbin

Out: N.Holman (omitted)

R23 sub: Alex Sexton

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium,1.20pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Corr, Z.Banch

Out: C.Zurhaar (ankle), M.Whitlock (omitted)

R23 sub: Matt Whitlock

ADELAIDE

In: R.Laird, S.Draper, B.Dowling

Out: L.Murphy (omitted), I.Rankine (suspension), H.Schoenberg (omitted)

R23 sub: Harry Schoenberg

Richmond v Geelong at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Gibcus, L.Trainor

Out: N.Vlastuin (ankle), S.Green (omitted)

R23 sub: Steely Green

GEELONG

In: J.Bews

Out: S.Neale (suspension)

R23 sub: Jack Bowes

West Coast v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.35pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: L.Grego, T.Dewar

Out: R.Maric (illness), M.Owies (injured)

R23 sub: Jacob Newton

SYDNEY

In: B.Grundy, R.Bice, Co.Warner

Out: P.Ladhams (omitted), C.Cleary (omitted), J.Dattoli (omitted)

R23 sub: Caiden Cleary

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Engie Stadium, 12.20pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Buckley, B.Daniels, J.Leake

Out: Nil

R23 sub: Jacob Wehr

ST KILDA

In: I.Keeler, J.Carroll, L.O'Connell

Out: Nil

R23 sub: Lance Collard

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: N.Coffield, A.Jones, L.Jones

Out: Nil

R23 sub: Ryley Sanders

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young, O.McDonald, B.Walker

Out: Nil

R23 sub: Nat Fyfe

Brisbane v Hawthorn at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: K.Lohmann, T.Gallop, J.Tunstill, D.Joyce, O.McInerney

Out: J.Berry (shoulder), E.Hipwood (calf)

R23 sub: Luke Beecken

HAWTHORN

In: C.Mackenzie, S.Butler, N.Reeves

Out: Nil

R23 sub: Luke Breust